Qatar Blends Heritage, Creativity To Strengthen Presence On Global Stage

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar drew on its traditional craftsmanship to strengthen its contemporary creative identity on the international stage, with Al Khous palm-frond weaving taking centre stage in the design of its lounge at the recently concluded Art Basel Paris, QC+ CEO Kirstin Mearns said.

She told Gulf Times that the incorporation of Al Khous into the lounge's architecture at the Grand Palais highlighted Qatar's approach to preserving its cultural heritage while reinterpreting traditional practices through contemporary design,

“The starting point was a desire to root the lounge's architecture in authentic Qatari heritage,” Mearns said, describing Al Khous as a traditional craft that continued to have relevance beyond its historical significance.

Al Khous, which involves weaving palm fronds into functional and decorative objects, draws on sustainable natural materials and geometric patterns that have found renewed appeal in contemporary design.

“It demonstrates the continued resonance of traditional heritage as a living foundation for modern innovation,” Mearns said.

She said the Qatar Lounge was conceived as an inviting, sophisticated space that showcased the country's creative energy, international outlook, and distinct cultural identity.

“The lounge reflects a multi-dimensional creative scene in Qatar where design, culinary excellence, fashion, art, and sports naturally intersect,” she said.

Mearns noted that the country's artists and creative practitioners continually reinvent and reimagine culture while staying connected to history and identity.

Qatari and international creative talents were central to the lounge's programme, with Doha-based fashion designer Yasmin Mansour creating a bespoke sustainable collection of accessories and uniforms for the space.

Renowned chef Noof al-Marri, meanwhile, developed an exclusive culinary concept that reimagined traditional Qatari regag flatbread, drawing inspiration from Art Basel's five host cities.

Mearns said their contributions, alongside those of French artist Nadjib Ben Ali, underline QC+'s commitment to showcasing creative professionals on an international platform.

“Creative professionals are at the very centre of our work,” she said, highlighting the importance of giving local talent opportunities to participate in major international cultural events.

Mearns described platforms such as Art Basel as essential to developing Qatar's creative economy, giving local and regional practitioners opportunities to connect with international artists, institutions and audiences.

She stressed that the partnership behind Art Basel Qatar aims to stimulate conversations among creatives, expand the art market and encourage greater dialogue across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

Mearns said the international platform could help strengthen connections between emerging and established creative communities while supporting the development of a more connected regional art market.

The Qatar Lounge in Paris also formed part of a broader strategy to bring together cultural and commercial partners and demonstrate how different creative sectors could complement one another on the international stage.

“The Paris programme represents an integrated vision,” Mearns said.

By bringing together Qatar Sports Investments, QC+, Qatar Airways and Art Basel, the programme demonstrated how commerce and culture could bridge sports, lifestyle, design and fine art, she added.“This approach reinforces Qatar's standing as a major centre for and investor in culture.”

Mearns said QC+ was preparing for the second edition of Art Basel Qatar, scheduled for January 2027, though further details would be announced later.

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