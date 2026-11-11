Zelenskyy Says Talks Floated 1,500-for-1,500 Prisoner Swap With Russia
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a sweeping prisoner exchange, possibly involving 1,000 or 1,500 people from each side, was on the table during trilateral talks with Russia and the US in Abu Dhabi.
Speaking to reporters in Denmark on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said the idea of an exchange had been raised and that US representatives would carry the proposal to Russia.
“We discussed the possibility of an exchange. They want to do 1,000 for 1,000, maybe 1,500 for 1,500. Some kind of large-scale exchange. The Americans will go to Russia with this agenda,” he said.
Territory and battlefield claims
The Russian delegation brought up territorial issues, Zelenskyy said, but he reiterated that such questions belong at the leaders’ level.
He accused Moscow of painting a false picture of the front, saying Russian representatives claimed to control half of the Donbas region even though Ukrainian forces still hold positions there. He also questioned whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was getting accurate information about battlefield developments.
Agenda ahead
According to Zelenskyy, the sides would take up de-escalation measures, energy issues, the situation in the Black Sea, a possible prisoner exchange and the prospect of a trilateral leaders’ meeting, if possible on Wednesday.
He also stressed the need for European participation in the negotiations, saying Ukraine aimed to build a common position with the European Union and the US.
Hope tempered by distrust
Asked whether the latest negotiations could yield a different result from earlier diplomatic efforts, Zelenskyy said: “We don’t trust, but we hope.”
He argued that more pressure on Russia was needed, saying: “We need more pressure, less business with these guys.”
Talks continue Wednesday
A new round of US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine opened in the Emirati capital earlier Tuesday and will resume Wednesday.
Moscow and Kyiv last held US-mediated talks earlier this year, in three rounds on Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two took place in Abu Dhabi and the third in Geneva.
Speaking to reporters in Denmark on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said the idea of an exchange had been raised and that US representatives would carry the proposal to Russia.
“We discussed the possibility of an exchange. They want to do 1,000 for 1,000, maybe 1,500 for 1,500. Some kind of large-scale exchange. The Americans will go to Russia with this agenda,” he said.
Territory and battlefield claims
The Russian delegation brought up territorial issues, Zelenskyy said, but he reiterated that such questions belong at the leaders’ level.
He accused Moscow of painting a false picture of the front, saying Russian representatives claimed to control half of the Donbas region even though Ukrainian forces still hold positions there. He also questioned whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was getting accurate information about battlefield developments.
Agenda ahead
According to Zelenskyy, the sides would take up de-escalation measures, energy issues, the situation in the Black Sea, a possible prisoner exchange and the prospect of a trilateral leaders’ meeting, if possible on Wednesday.
He also stressed the need for European participation in the negotiations, saying Ukraine aimed to build a common position with the European Union and the US.
Hope tempered by distrust
Asked whether the latest negotiations could yield a different result from earlier diplomatic efforts, Zelenskyy said: “We don’t trust, but we hope.”
He argued that more pressure on Russia was needed, saying: “We need more pressure, less business with these guys.”
Talks continue Wednesday
A new round of US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine opened in the Emirati capital earlier Tuesday and will resume Wednesday.
Moscow and Kyiv last held US-mediated talks earlier this year, in three rounds on Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two took place in Abu Dhabi and the third in Geneva.
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