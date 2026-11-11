nwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy expands international partnerships to prepare future diplomats
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 11 November 2026: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has signed three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Russia, Ethiopia and Hong Kong. As part of its wider international engagement, the Academy has also taken part in strategic dialogues in China and the United States and developed its academic cooperation with the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).
His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, said, “Future diplomats need to understand first-hand how their counterparts see the world. Working with institutions and experts abroad helps our students and researchers develop the analytical and negotiation skills they need to represent the UAE with confidence and competence. These partnerships also help us bring the UAE’s perspective into international discussions and sustain dialogue with our partners on issues of shared concern.”
In Russia, AGDA signed an MoU with the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University). The agreement covers diplomatic training, academic research and exchanges for students, diplomats and researchers. It also provides for the launch of an annual UAE–Russia dialogue platform.
In Ethiopia, AGDA signed an MoU with the Institute of Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the UAE–Africa Hili Regional Dialogue in Addis Ababa. The agreement covers foreign policy studies, strategic dialogues and capacity building.
In Hong Kong, the Academy signed an MoU with the University of Hong Kong’s Department of Politics and Public Administration. The agreement sets out a framework for academic and research cooperation and for student and knowledge exchanges. The signing took place during a visit by an AGDA delegation led by H.E. Dr. Al Dhaheri, in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Saud Al Mualla, Consul General of the UAE in Hong Kong.
The Academy also took part in the UAE–China Dialogue, hosted by the Institute of International Relations at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. It was the fourth in AGDA’s series of strategic dialogues and the first held in Asia, following editions in Rome, Paris and Moscow. Participants discussed regional and international developments and opportunities for academic and research cooperation.
In Washington, H.E. Dr. Al Dhaheri took part in the GCC–US Think Tank Strategic Dialogue, organised by the Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat) and the American Foreign Policy Council, to discuss the future of regional security. The Academy also co-sponsored a session on the use of economic tools in foreign policy and the Gulf’s global standing.
As part of AGDA’s cooperation with SAIS, Dr. Deborah Wituski, a renowned security and intelligence professional, has been appointed Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Distinguished Professor of Practice. The appointment aims to advance diplomatic education, develop strategic leadership skills and keep pace with the use of artificial intelligence in diplomacy.
Through these partnerships, AGDA is giving students and researchers more opportunities to train, take part in international exchanges and conduct joint research. By linking diplomatic education with practice, the Academy aims to prepare future diplomats to respond to global change and serve the UAE’s foreign policy priorities.
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His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA, said, “Future diplomats need to understand first-hand how their counterparts see the world. Working with institutions and experts abroad helps our students and researchers develop the analytical and negotiation skills they need to represent the UAE with confidence and competence. These partnerships also help us bring the UAE’s perspective into international discussions and sustain dialogue with our partners on issues of shared concern.”
In Russia, AGDA signed an MoU with the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University). The agreement covers diplomatic training, academic research and exchanges for students, diplomats and researchers. It also provides for the launch of an annual UAE–Russia dialogue platform.
In Ethiopia, AGDA signed an MoU with the Institute of Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the UAE–Africa Hili Regional Dialogue in Addis Ababa. The agreement covers foreign policy studies, strategic dialogues and capacity building.
In Hong Kong, the Academy signed an MoU with the University of Hong Kong’s Department of Politics and Public Administration. The agreement sets out a framework for academic and research cooperation and for student and knowledge exchanges. The signing took place during a visit by an AGDA delegation led by H.E. Dr. Al Dhaheri, in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Saud Al Mualla, Consul General of the UAE in Hong Kong.
The Academy also took part in the UAE–China Dialogue, hosted by the Institute of International Relations at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. It was the fourth in AGDA’s series of strategic dialogues and the first held in Asia, following editions in Rome, Paris and Moscow. Participants discussed regional and international developments and opportunities for academic and research cooperation.
In Washington, H.E. Dr. Al Dhaheri took part in the GCC–US Think Tank Strategic Dialogue, organised by the Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat) and the American Foreign Policy Council, to discuss the future of regional security. The Academy also co-sponsored a session on the use of economic tools in foreign policy and the Gulf’s global standing.
As part of AGDA’s cooperation with SAIS, Dr. Deborah Wituski, a renowned security and intelligence professional, has been appointed Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Distinguished Professor of Practice. The appointment aims to advance diplomatic education, develop strategic leadership skills and keep pace with the use of artificial intelligence in diplomacy.
Through these partnerships, AGDA is giving students and researchers more opportunities to train, take part in international exchanges and conduct joint research. By linking diplomatic education with practice, the Academy aims to prepare future diplomats to respond to global change and serve the UAE’s foreign policy priorities.
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