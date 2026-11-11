Bharat Mobility Expo 2027 To Host 1,750 Exhibitors Across 11 Shows Goyal Calls For Higher Exports

MENAFN - KNN India)The third edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 will bring together more than 1,750 exhibitors across 11 concurrent shows, with over 10 lakh visitors expected at the event scheduled from February 4 to 9, 2027, at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in Delhi.

Speaking at the curtain raiser, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the third edition would rank as the world's second-largest mobility exhibition. The event will cover more than 2.5 lakh square metres of exhibition space across the two venues.

Goyal urged manufacturers and other stakeholders across the mobility value chain to expand their presence in international markets and increase exports. He said access to both domestic and overseas markets would help companies achieve economies of scale and improve price competitiveness.

The Minister called for attracting at least 25,000 international visitors from the expected total footfall of 10 lakh. He also urged organisers to reach global suppliers, auto component manufacturers, tyre dealers and companies in the after-sales market, in addition to original equipment manufacturers.

The 11 concurrent shows will cover different segments of the mobility industry. At Bharat Mandapam, these will include Auto Expo – The Motor Show, India International Tyre Show, Bharat Battery Show, Mobility Tech Pavilion, India Cycle Show, and the Steel and Advanced Materials Pavilion.

Yashobhoomi will host The Components and Technology Show, Bharat Construction Equipment Expo, Agri Mobility and Technology Expo, Air Mobility Expo, and Metro and Urban Mass Transit Expo.

The exhibition will cover electric mobility, battery and energy storage, connected vehicles, artificial intelligence, automation, advanced manufacturing, sustainable materials and other mobility technologies. It will also include conferences, product launches, technology demonstrations, buyer-seller meetings and business interactions.

The event will provide participation opportunities for MSMEs, startups, international delegates, government departments, research institutions and industry associations.

Goyal said Indian manufacturers supplying to Japanese and European automobile companies, as well as the aerospace and defence sectors, had the capabilities to meet international quality standards. He referred to interest among Japanese companies in partnering with Indian manufacturers and said India could serve as a manufacturing base for global markets.

On exports, Goyal said India had recorded approximately USD 480 billion in goods and services exports during the first six months of the current financial year, representing 48 per cent of the USD 1 trillion annual target. He said the country was on track to achieve the target.

He also said the engineering sector had recorded export growth of around 22 per cent.

Goyal referred to trade negotiations with the European Union and seven to eight other countries, saying the agreements could expand market access for Indian businesses.

He also highlighted the Production Linked Incentive schemes for auto components and specialty steel, along with the Export Promotion Mission.

The Minister said the government would assess demand for exhibition space after the 2027 edition to plan further expansion at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi. The objective is to increase the available exhibition space by 1.5 to two times before the fourth edition.

(KNN Bureau)

