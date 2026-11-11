Quectel SP900BF-AP Smart Module Sets The Pace For Edge AI With 100 TOPS Of Computing Power

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announced the SP900BF-AP, a smart module that lets robots, inspection systems and edge gateways run large AI models on the device itself.

Built on the Qualcomm DragonwingTM IQ-9075 Processor and delivering up to 100 TOPS of on-device AI compute, the module enables industrial OEMs to integrate advanced AI directly into their products, reducing latency, bandwidth costs and data privacy risks associated with cloud-based processing. By processing data locally, manufacturers can support real-time robotics, automated inspection and other demanding industrial applications while retaining greater control over sensitive production data. Long-term hardware availability also helps meet the extended product lifecycles required by industrial customers.

“The value of AI must ultimately be proven on the industrial front line,” said Raymond Wang, Product Head, Smart, Quectel Wireless Solutions.“We are delivering more than a high-performance module: we are providing a complete, ready-to-use edge intelligence solution that helps customers bypass complex low-level development and accelerate their AI-driven transformation.”

The module supports a range of edge AI applications, including autonomous mobile robots, with four-camera support, 3D perception and on-device navigation; production-line inspection, enabling real-time defect detection without transferring sensitive data off-site; and edge AI gateways, running large language and vision-language models such as Qwen, DeepSeek, Gemma and LLaVA locally to reduce bandwidth requirements and keep data secure.

The module combines an octa-core Qualcomm® KryoTM CPU running at up to 2.36 GHz with an AdrenoTM 663 GPU, HexagonTM DSP and dedicated NPU to deliver powerful on-device AI processing. With memory options up to 36 GB LPDDR5X and 256 GB UFS, it also supports real-time multi-stream video processing and multiple displays.

Industrial equipment stays in the field for years, and the SP900BF-AP is planned accordingly. Quectel commits to a product lifecycle of up to 10 years, helping customers reduce inventory, maintenance and upgrade costs. The module is designed to run Ubuntu and Yocto Linux, with support currently in development. PCIe, USB 3.1, UART, SPI and I2C interfaces let OEMs add 4G/5G or Wi-Fi to suit each deployment. The Dragonwing IQ-9075 processor's support for industrial real-time control and low-power design helps balance performance with energy use.

The SP900BF-AP is the result of close collaboration between Quectel and Qualcomm Technologies, combining modular design with system-level optimisation to deliver stable on-device AI performance in demanding industrial settings.

The SP900BF-AP has completed key technical validation, and engineering samples are now available to selected customers for solution evaluation and joint development.

Attendees at Electronica can find this and the complete end-to-end Quectel IoT solutions portfolio on stand C2.601 at the show.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 10,000 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: or LinkedIn

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm, Qualcomm Dragonwing, Kryo and Qualcomm Spectra are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

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