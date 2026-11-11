TCL Donates Ultra-Low-Power Display System To The Youth Olympic Village, Bringing Advanced Display Technology To Everyda...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) TCL, a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, donated an ultra-low-power display system powered by solar energy to Université Amadou Mahtar Mbow (UAM) in Senegal. Delivering outdoor brightness at roughly half the power consumption of comparable displays, the system will serve as an information hub on the UAM campus, which will also serve as the Youth Olympic Village during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Attendees at the donation ceremony included IOC President, Kirsty Coventry; UAM President, Professor Mababa Diagne; Senegal Higher Education Minister, Boubacar Camara; TCL Charity Ambassador, Jacky Heung; and General Manager of TCL Industries Middle East and Africa, Ms. Sunny Yang.

“Powered by TCL's advanced display technology, this new display system will create new possibilities for our campus facilities and support development for both students and faculty,” said Professor Diagne.

“Technology should not only advance innovation but also create meaningful value for the communities we serve. Through this donation, we hope to demonstrate how energy efficient solutions can support sustainable development while empowering the next generation. At TCL, we believe that our growth in Africa must go hand in hand with our responsibility to the communities we are part of,” said Ms. Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL Industries Middle East and Africa.

Advanced Display Technology Delivers Best in Brightness and Efficiency

The donated system features a TCL CSOT 75-inch high-brightness Field Sequential Color (FSC) display capable of delivering 4,000-nit brightness at approximately 300W. By eliminating conventional color filters and generating color through the sequential switching of red, green and blue light, FSC technology enhances light utilization with transmittance over 15%.

The technology reflects TCL CSOT's continued pursuit of improved display performance and energy efficiency, bringing advanced screens into everyday settings through TCL's broader Screen Universe vision. Installed at UAM, the display will serve as an outdoor information hub, remaining bright and clear even in direct sunlight.

TCLArt and TCLYoung Champion Local Art and the Next Generation of Creators

Beyond technology, TCL also supports local culture in Dakar through its art-focused initiative, TCLArt. TCL participates in the Yeesal urban art initiative, which works with Senegalese artists and communities to create large-scale public murals. The project supports 43 artists, especially creators under 35, whose works draw inspiration from African athletes, cultural diversity, and youth aspirations. These murals will become permanent features of Dakar's urban landscape, celebrating local creativity while reflecting TCL's commitment to the next generation of creative talent through TCLYoung.

From Local Presence to Shared Growth: TCL Deepens its Footprint in Africa

Both the donation and Yeesal partnership build on a presence in Africa stretching back more than two decades. TCL first entered the African market in 2004. Today, TCL TVs and home appliances are sold in nearly 50 African countries across the continent, supported by six sales subsidiaries and three regional business units. TCL continues to strengthen its retail presence across the region, including with the opening of the first TCL brand experience store in Africa in Johannesburg, and the establishment of its own retail and distribution channel in Kenya.

Through its established business network and localized operations, TCL continues to build closer connections with African customers and consumers, combining global technological capabilities with a deeper understanding of local markets to better serve people across the region.

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL is dedicated to empowering smarter, healthier lifestyles through next-generation experiences.

Today, with 50 R&D centers and 47 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, reinforcing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

Permalink