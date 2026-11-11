Intersystems Joins Google Cloud As Launch Partner For Gemini For Healthcare

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--InterSystems, a creative data technology provider powering more than one billion health records globally, today announced that it will serve as a launch partner for Google Cloud's Gemini for healthcare. Through the collaboration, Gemini for healthcare will connect to the InterSystems IRIS FHIR Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling healthcare organizations to give AI assistants and agents governed access to FHIR data.

The integration will bring together Google Cloud's Gemini capabilities and the standards-based data access provided by InterSystems IRIS FHIR MCP. InterSystems FHIR MCP serves the open Model Context Protocol directly from a FHIR endpoint, allowing MCP-enabled clients to discover and use FHIR tools for searching, reading, creating, updating, and managing healthcare data.

“Healthcare organizations are looking for practical ways to apply AI to their data without compromising security, governance, or interoperability,” said Don Woodlock, president of InterSystems.“By connecting Gemini for healthcare with InterSystems IRIS FHIR MCP, we are establishing a trusted bridge between advanced AI and the health information these organizations rely on.”

“The leap from passive chatbots to agentic workflows depends entirely on interoperability. An AI agent is only as safe and competent as the pipeline feeding it,” said Aashima Gupta, global managing director, Healthcare Google Cloud.“Partnering with InterSystems grounds Gemini for healthcare in the bedrock of global healthcare data infrastructure, turning static medical records into active, governed intelligence that works safely at the bedside and beyond.”

About InterSystems

InterSystems, a creative data technology provider, delivers a unified foundation for next-generation applications for healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and supply chain customers in more than 80 countries. Our data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe to unlock the power of data and allow people to perceive data in imaginative ways. Established in 1978, InterSystems is committed to excellence through its 24×7 support for customers and partners around the world. Privately held and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 38 offices in 28 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.

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