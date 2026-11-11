Sennheiser Offers Up to 30% Off on Select Headphones on Amazon.ae This November

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Limited-time offers on MOMENTUM 4 Wireless, HD 560S and ACCENTUM Plus available from 5 to 12 November and from 20 to 30 November 2026.



DUBAI, UAE — November 11, 2026 — Sennheiser, the German audio specialist, announced exclusive 11.11 deals followed by White Friday Sale on their standout headphones from its consumer audio range. Exclusive offers are available to UAE customers on Amazonfrom 5 to 12 November and again from 20 to 30 November 2026, with discounts of up to 30%. Designed for music lovers, gamers, professionals, and frequent travellers, the promotions provide an ideal opportunity to upgrade your listening experience with Sennheiser’s premium sound.



Featured 11.11 and White Friday Sale Deals



Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless | AED 749 - Sennheiser's flagship wireless headphone combines signature sound with Adaptive Noise Cancellation that adjusts to the listener's surroundings. Up to 60 hours of battery life, clear call performance, and a lightweight folding design make it suited to long-haul travel and daily commuting.

Click here to buy :







Sennheiser HD 560S | AED 499 - An open-back, over-ear headphone engineered for accurate, natural reproduction. The HD 560S is designed for critical listening, home studio work and immersive gaming, and delivers a wide soundstage with detailed audio.

Click here to buy :





Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless (Black) | AED 465 - ACCENTUM Plus pairs Adaptive Hybrid ANC with up to 50 hours of playback, a quick-charge feature, intuitive touch controls and sound personalization through the Sennheiser Smart Control app. It is an accessible entry point to premium Sennheiser wireless listening.

Click here to buy :



Offer Details

Duration: 5–12 November 2026 and 20 - 30 November 2026

Channel: Online, exclusively on Amazon

Market: United Arab Emirates





About Sonova Consumer Hearing

Sonova Consumer Hearing offers premium headphones and hearables – primarily in

the true wireless segment – as well as audiophile headphones, hearing solutions and

soundbars under the Sennheiser brand. The business is part of the Sonova Group, a

global leader in innovative hearing care solutions with headquarters in Switzerland

and more than 17,000 employees worldwide.

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