Nissan Slashes Sales Outlook as China Slump Deepens
(MENAFN) Nissan cut its annual global sales forecast Wednesday, blaming softer demand and fiercer competition in China.
The Japanese automaker now expects to sell 2.97 million to 3 million vehicles worldwide in fiscal 2026, down from its earlier projection of 3.15 million.
A quicker-than-expected pivot to new-energy vehicles is adding pressure on its Chinese business, the company said. It raised its outlook for the US and Japan.
“China remains our most significant challenge, and we need to remain agile,” CEO Ivan Espinosa said.
Profit plunges in latest quarter
Operating profit for the July-September quarter dropped to 2.1 billion yen ($13.2 million), compared with $324.1 million a year earlier. The decline largely reflects the absence of an earlier benefit from lower US emissions-related expenses.
The quarterly net loss narrowed to $273.8 million from $668.4 million.
Full-year profit target unchanged
Nissan held its full-year operating profit forecast at $1.26 billion. It expects new models, higher sales volumes and a better product mix to bolster second-half earnings.
Its Re restructuring program generated an additional $692.3 million in cost savings in the first half.
The automaker will unveil a new business plan in February 2027.
The Japanese automaker now expects to sell 2.97 million to 3 million vehicles worldwide in fiscal 2026, down from its earlier projection of 3.15 million.
A quicker-than-expected pivot to new-energy vehicles is adding pressure on its Chinese business, the company said. It raised its outlook for the US and Japan.
“China remains our most significant challenge, and we need to remain agile,” CEO Ivan Espinosa said.
Profit plunges in latest quarter
Operating profit for the July-September quarter dropped to 2.1 billion yen ($13.2 million), compared with $324.1 million a year earlier. The decline largely reflects the absence of an earlier benefit from lower US emissions-related expenses.
The quarterly net loss narrowed to $273.8 million from $668.4 million.
Full-year profit target unchanged
Nissan held its full-year operating profit forecast at $1.26 billion. It expects new models, higher sales volumes and a better product mix to bolster second-half earnings.
Its Re restructuring program generated an additional $692.3 million in cost savings in the first half.
The automaker will unveil a new business plan in February 2027.
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