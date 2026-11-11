Hot Inflation Pushes The 10-Year Yield To 5%

MENAFN - Daily Forex) US consumer prices rose 0.4% in October and core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.3%, the same pace as in August and September. Economists polled by Reuters had expected 0.3% and 0.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped about 10 basis points to 5%.

The miss was small, but it landed on the one number the Fed was watching most closely. And it turned a likely December rate hike into a certain one 0.3% core was the line that mattered

Fed Governor Christopher Waller had tied a bigger move to exactly this outcome: a core reading of "around 0.3 percent or even higher." In that case, he said, "I believe a 50 basis point hike in the policy rate should be considered at the December meeting." Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan went further, calling the current 3.75%–4% range too low and saying it is "adding to inflationary pressures."

Markets moved fast. CME FedWatch now puts the chance of a December hike at 100%, with an 11% chance of a half-point move, according to Mortgage Professional America. The 2-year yield had its biggest rise since early April 2025, Reuters reported is spreading, not just energy

Energy still played a part, with gasoline up 1.0% on the month. But the worrying part was elsewhere. Core services rose 0.34% and core goods 0.39%, according to Wolf Street's breakdown of the BLS data, so prices are climbing across the economy, not only at the pump.

Housing costs, the biggest piece of the index, kept rising too: owners' equivalent rent was up 0.32%, though actual rents rose a softer 0.20%. Food at home climbed 0.44%. Those are the prices people notice every week, which makes it harder for the Fed to look past them.

Half a point is not priced in. With only about an 11% chance priced, a 50-basis-point hike would surprise bond and stock markets alike. More hikes may follow. Logan wants at least a half-point of tightening before the Fed pauses, Reuters reported. Stocks are already sensitive. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% on Tuesday and the Nasdaq 0.7%, with Nvidia down 5.5%.

For borrowers, the impact is direct. A 5% 10-year yield pushes up mortgage rates, and a Fed that hikes in December, possibly by half a point, means higher costs on credit cards and business loans into 2027 risk: the Fed moves faster than markets expectWhat would change the picture

Friday's producer price index is the next test. A cooler reading would make a quarter-point hike the clear base case. Another hot number would strengthen Waller's case for half a point at the 8–9 December meeting.

The question is no longer whether the Fed hikes. It's by how much, and how many times after that.

Sources: Reuters via Yahoo Finance (10 Nov); StockTitan (10 Nov), citing BLS and CNBC; Wolf Street (10 Nov); Mortgage Professional America (10 Nov), citing CME FedWatch; Reuters via SRN News (10 Nov).