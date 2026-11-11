Coreweave's Backlog Hits $132.5 Billion

MENAFN - Daily Forex) CoreWeave's third-quarter revenue rose to $3.66 billion from $1.37 billion a year earlier, beating forecasts, and the AI cloud provider raised its full-year revenue outlook to $13.0–13.3 billion, from $12.4–13.2 billion. Its backlog grew to $132.5 billion, up from $104 billion in June.

After a month in which the stock fell more than 40% on fears that the AI boom was slowing, this was the answer bulls wanted. But the numbers also show what kind of risk is left demand case looks solid

Chief executive Mike Intrator called it "a breakout quarter." The adjusted loss of 95 cents a share was smaller than the $1.16 analysts expected, and adjusted operating income reached $379 million, a 10% margin. The new operating income outlook of $1.275–1.375 billion is well above the $1.07 billion analysts had pencilled in.

A backlog of $132.5 billion is more than ten times this year's expected revenue. Customers aren't walking away from AI capacity. They're signing up for more of it.

Revenue rose by more than $1 billion from the previous quarter alone, and the company expects to finish the year with $20–21 billion in annual recurring revenue. That's the scale investors were worried was slipping away only a week ago the doubt should be

CoreWeave ended the quarter with nearly $47 billion of debt, and its net loss widened to $709 million from $110 million a year earlier. CNBC noted that some of its bonds were yielding above 16% during the recent sell-off, a sign of how nervous lenders had become.

Money is getting more expensive. With the 10-year at 5% and the Fed set to hike, every new data centre costs more to finance. Backlog isn't cash. Contracts turn into revenue only when capacity is built, and building needs capital first. The stock can't absorb another shock. After a 40% fall, any delay or funding hiccup would hit hard. Shares rose only modestly in after-hours trading.

Management seems to know it. Finance chief Nitin Agrawal said that "at current yields, we do not intend to issue additional parent-level unsecured debt through 2027." That's prudent, but it also means growth now depends on customer prepayments, about $9 billion expected in the next three months, and on financing tied to specific contracts risk: rates, not demandWhat would prove the skeptics wrong

Steady prepayments, no new expensive debt and the operating margin holding above 10% would show CoreWeave can grow without stretching its balance sheet. Portfolio manager Joe Tigay of Equity Armor Investments put it simply: "Strong demand is encouraging; the cost and availability of capital remain critical."

CoreWeave just proved the AI demand is real. Now it has to prove it can pay for it.

Sources: TradersAgency (10 Nov), citing CNBC, LSEG and Visible Alpha; StockTitan (10 Nov); Benzinga (10 Nov).