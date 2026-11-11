Last Days to Shop, Win and Celebrate as Dubai's Festival of Lights Draws to a Close

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 10 November 2026: The Festival of Lights in Dubai is in its final days, and some of its biggest prizes are still up for grabs. Until 12 November, shoppers can still go for the 500g gold grand prize in the Diwali Gold Rush and for a chance to win one of three cars, while Global Village, BurJuman, Dubai Miracle Garden and the city's Indian restaurants keep the celebrations going right to the end.

The final days are also the last chance to catch the celebrations themselves, from Diwali markets and cultural shows at Global Village to workshops at BurJuman, Bloom & Glow at Dubai Miracle Garden and festive menus at restaurants from Downtown to the Palm. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Festival of Lights in Dubai runs until 12 November 2026.

Last Chances to Win

Diwali Gold Rush

Time is running out to turn a jewellery purchase into a ticket for the Diwali Gold Rush, the citywide raffle that runs from the Gold Souk to jewellers in neighbourhoods across Dubai. Every AED 1,500 spent on jewellery at a participating store earns a raffle entry, with the 500g gold grand prize still to be won. A wedding set, a gold coin or a Diwali gift bought before 12 November counts, and many of the jewellers taking part are also offering discounts, gifts with purchase and reduced making charges, so a final visit can bring savings as well as a chance at the gold.

Brands taking part include Al Damani Jewellery, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kanz Jewels, Arakkal Gold & Diamonds, Tajvi Gold & Diamonds, Bafleh Jewellery, Boche Gold & Diamonds, Coronet, Indus Jewellery, Kashyap Jewellery, La Marquise Diamonds & Watches and more.

Offer dates: Until 12 November 2026

Where: More than 170 participating outlets

How to enter: Spend AED 1,500 on jewellery at a participating store to receive a raffle entry

Prizes: A share of 1kg of gold, including five Dhanteras prizes of 100g each and a grand prize of 500g

Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit

Shop. Scan. Win 2 SOUEAST Cars

A last-minute Diwali gift run could end with a new car. Shoppers who spend AED 200 or more a participating community malls can scan the campaign QR code, upload their receipt and complete a digital entry for a chance to win one of two SOUEAST cars: an S06 Comfort or an S08 Luxury. The draw is scheduled for 14 November, with the S06 Comfort drawn first, followed by the S08 Luxury.

Offer dates: Until 12 November 2026. Draw on 14 November 2026

Where: Arabian Center, Dubai Festival Plaza, Silicon Central, Al Ghurair Centre, Bay Avenue, Al Khail Gate, New West Zone Al Khail, New West Zone Mizhar 1, New West Zone Mizhar 2, Circle Mall, Ibn Battuta and Reef Mall

How to enter: Spend AED 200 or more at a participating mall, scan the campaign QR code, upload the receipt and complete the digital entry

Prize: Two SOUEAST cars, an S06 Comfort and an S08 Luxury

Terms and conditions apply. For more information and the list of participating malls, visit



Shop, Celebrate & Win a JETOUR T1 at BurJuman

Shoppers who spend AED 300 or more in a single day at BurJuman enter the grand prize draw for a brand-new JETOUR T1 Comfort, worth AED 114,000. Every festive outfit, gift or home refresh in the final days is another trip closer to the keys.

Offer dates: Until 12 November

Where: BurJuman, Dubai

For more information, visit

Final Days of Festive Offers

Lulu Wali Diwali

LuLu Hypermarkets and Supermarkets is bringing festive shopping to life with LuLu Wali Diwali, offering special discounts on seasonal favourites, from traditional sweets and chocolates to ethnic wear, jewellery gift sets, gifts, diyas and decorations. Shoppers can also enter for a chance to win back the value of their shopping trolley, with 10,000 free trolleys up for grabs. Other highlights include men’s ethnic wear sets and Diwali Thalis, offering plenty of options to prepare for the celebrations and find thoughtful festive gifts.

Offer dates: Until 12 November

Where: Lulu Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

For more information, visit

Bloomingdale's Diwali Edit

Celebrate the Festival of Lights with Bloomingdale’s exquisitely curated Diwali edit, bringing together elegant home décor, thoughtful gifting, fine jewellery and occasionwear for the season. Blending contemporary glamour with timeless heritage, the collection offers a refined selection of pieces to elevate festive celebrations, from beautifully styled gatherings and meaningful gifts to standout looks for special occasions.

Offer dates: Until 12 November

Where: Dubai Mall

For more information, visit

Arrow

Refresh the festive wardrobe with Arrow’s Diwali offers, featuring buy two, get one free and buy one, get one free promotions. From polished looks for family gatherings to smart ensembles for festive occasions, shoppers can discover versatile styles to celebrate the season in style.

Offer: Buy two, get one free and buy one, get one free

Offer dates: Until 12 November

Where: BurJuman

Being Human

Celebrate Diwali with Being Human’s festive retail promotions, offering buy two, get one free and buy one, get one free deals. Discover contemporary fashion for celebrations, family get-togethers and occasions throughout the season, with more opportunities to refresh the wardrobe and embrace the festive spirit.

Offer: Buy two, get one free and buy one, get one free

Offer dates: Until 12 November

Where: City Centre Deira

Color Plus

Add a touch of effortless sophistication to the festive season with Color Plus. Shoppers can enjoy buy two, get one free and buy one, get one free promotions, with versatile styles suited to Diwali celebrations, family gatherings and special occasions.

Offer: Buy two, get one free and buy one, get one free

Offer dates: Until 12 November

Where: BurJuman

noon Diwali Store

For shoppers who would rather skip the queues, noon's Diwali store brings festive essentials together in one place online.

Offer dates: Until 12 November

Where: Online at noon

For more information, visit

Ulta Beauty: GRWM for Ulta Beauty Middle East's 1st Birthday

Ulta Beauty is celebrating its first anniversary in the Middle East on TikTok, and anyone with an account can join in. Until 12 November, fans can post a Get Ready With Me video using #GRWUltaBeauty. On the final day, Ulta Beauty will attempt a Guinness World Record for the most Get Ready With Me videos uploaded in one hour.

Offer dates: Tiktok Challenge until 12 November

Where: Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall (for retail promotions)





Khushiyon Se Bhari Diwali at BurJuman

BurJuman’s month-long Diwali celebration runs until 12 November, with a weekly line-up that covers every kind of festive evening. Festive workshops take place Monday to Thursday, giving families and children hands-on, Diwali-themed activities. Fridays are for Musical Baithaks, with soulful live performances by Team Malhar and traditional musical experiences. On Saturdays, the Diwali Talent Show opens the stage to performers aged 6 and above, in music, dance and more.

The judging panel includes Fahmil Khan, an award-winning musician, vocalist and guitarist, renowned dancer and NKD founder Nidhi Kumar, and Akansha Goenka, co-founder of The Junction Theatre and founder of The Junction Academy. All of it is free to attend.

Offer dates: Until 12 November 2026

Timings:

●Festive workshops: Monday–Thursday, 5 PM to 9 PM

●Where: Level 1, Lobby B, BurJuman Mall

For more information, visit

Bloom & Glow Diwali Festival

Dubai Miracle Garden’s 15th season has a Diwali programme built around the festival’s traditions. A Grand Diwali Parade, Indian dance performances and live music set the pace, while visitors can take part in a community rangoli competition, try diya painting or enter the best traditional-dress contest. Children get a Kids’ Diwali Zone and family games, and there is a costume photo booth, a cultural showcase and an Indian food and sweets market to explore, along with a Diwali shopping pop-up and an LED light show ending the evening.

Duration: Until 14 November 2026

Timing: 9 AM to 9 PM

Location: Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South Third

Price: From AED 129 per person

For more information, visit

House of Hype

House of Hype turns Diwali into a full indoor adventure at Dubai Mall, with a single ticket opening up 25 interactive worlds. Live performances, playful challenges, hidden rooms and photo moments keep the visit moving, and the Mumbai Express show adds a festive finale.

Offer Dates: Until 12 November

Where: Dubai Mall

For more information, visit

AYA Universe Diwali

AYA Universe, Dubai’s award-winning immersive attraction at Wafi City, is marking Diwali with its 12 worlds of light and colour. Visitors walk through star fields, gardens, reverse waterfalls and cosmic displays.

Offer dates: Until 12 November

Where: Wafi City

For more information, visit

Last Tables to Book

Varq: A Diwali Dining Celebration

Varq at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, builds its Diwali dinner around the themes of light, prosperity and new beginnings, with fine-dining Indian cooking and themed mocktails. The festive menu is AED 275, with complimentary drinks and entertainment. It is one of the longest-running Diwali menus, continuing after the festival closes.

Offer dates: Until 15 November 2026

Where: Varq, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm Jumeirah

Booking:

ISHQ: Diwali 13-Course Tasting

Chef Nimish Bhatia’s 13-course tasting at ISHQ takes diners through India’s heritage in bold flavours and contemporary creations, with separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian menus. Prices begin at AED 799, with an optional beverage pairing for an additional AED 500.

Offer dates: Until 12 November 2026

Where: ISHQ, Raffles Wafi

Booking:

Mann Marzi at Raffles Dubai

Mann Marzi serves a curated Diwali menu of authentic Indian flavours with a contemporary twist, set against elegant interiors and live music. The menu is AED 350 per person.

Offer dates: Until 12 November 2026

Where: Mann Marzi, Raffles Dubai, Wafi Mall

Booking:

Hard Rock Cafe: Shine a Light on Indian Flavours

Hard Rock Cafe has two Indian favourites on the menu for a limited time: Paneer Makhani at AED 75 or Butter Chicken at AED 85, each served with a choice of naan, fries, mashed potato or the daily vegetable.

Offer dates: Until 15 November 2026

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Dubai and Hard Rock Cafe Sports City

Booking:

After the Lights: Encore Evenings

When Chai Met Toast Live

Indian indie band When Chai Met Toast play the New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates on Saturday, 14 November. The four-piece draws on indie, folk, pop and soft rock, and is known for the energy it brings to the stage, which makes it a good fit for a night out in the days after the festival.

Date: Saturday, 14 November 2026

Timings: 6 PM

Where: New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

Tickets: AED 229 to AED 299

For more information, visit

Indradhanush: A Pitara of Stories by Roshan Abbas

Media personality Roshan Abbas, co-founder of Kommune and creator of Spoken Fest, turns storyteller at Sima Performing Arts in Alserkal Avenue. Across 90 minutes, Indradhanush looks back at the people, setbacks and turning points that shaped his career and his life, told with humour and an easy, personal touch.

Date: Saturday, 14 November 2026

Timings: 8 PM

Where: Sima Performing Arts, Alserkal Avenue

Tickets: AED 195

For more information, visit

Telling Lies ft. Aashish Solanki

Indian stand-up comedian, writer and content creator, Aashish Solanki is back in Dubai with Telling Lies, a stand-up special that finds its material in everyday life: family dynamics, social habits and the small situations most audiences will recognise.

Date: Sunday, 15 November 2026

Timings: 8 PM

Where: Emirates Theatre, Dubai

Tickets: AED 125 to AED 200

For more information, visit

Anuv Jain Live

Anuv Jain begins his Dastakhat world tour in Dubai, with a concert at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre in Expo City Dubai on Friday, 20 November. The independent artist, who built his following online, brings his best-known songs to the stage for the opening night.

Date: Friday, 20 November 2026

Timings: 8 PM

Where: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, Expo City Dubai

Tickets: AED 149 to AED 249

For more information, visit



With the Festival of Lights closing on 12 November, the next few days are the last chance to enter the draws, catch the final celebrations and book a festive table. For the full calendar of events, participating destinations and offers

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