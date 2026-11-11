2 Dead in Smolensk Drone Attack; Leningrad Sees Year’s Biggest Raid
(MENAFN) A large-scale Ukrainian drone assault killed two people in Russia’s Smolensk region overnight, regional Governor Vasily Anokhin said Wednesday.
“Overnight, the Smolensk region came under a massive drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. Air defense forces of the Defense Ministry destroyed 37 enemy drones. … Two people were killed,” Anokhin said on Russian social media platform Max.
Falling drone debris struck a multistory building in the city of Yartsevo and set it ablaze, he said. Emergency Ministry crews evacuated residents and pulled 10 people from the immediate fire zone.
“A temporary accommodation point has been set up for the building’s residents. After the building is inspected, a decision will be made on whether people can return to their apartments,” Anokhin said.
Leningrad region logs biggest attack of 2026
Farther north, the drone assault repelled over the Leningrad region overnight on Nov. 11 was the largest since the start of 2026, according to a Russian news agency’s calculations based on data from Governor Alexander Drozdenko.
Drozdenko said 150 drones were preliminarily destroyed over the region. The attack sparked a fire in the Ust-Luga port zone and injured three workers, none of them in life-threatening condition, he said.
The news agency said the previous biggest raid this year came on Oct. 18, when 145 drones were downed, followed by June 6, with 144. On Nov. 9, 113 drones were destroyed over the region, it added.
Moscow reports strikes on energy sites and a cargo ship
In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces kept up drone strikes on energy infrastructure serving Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, as well as on ships hauling military cargo.
Overnight strikes hit a 330-kilovolt (kV) substation in Kryvyi Rih, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the ministry said. Two more substations, rated at 110 kV and 330 kV, were hit in the Odesa region villages of Mayaki and Usatovo.
It also claimed a dry cargo ship carrying weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian forces was struck in the Black Sea, southwest of Odesa.
Kyiv confirms Russian strikes
Ukrainian authorities confirmed Russian attacks on multiple regions. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said six people were injured in a Russian attack in the Zaporizhzhia district, and one person was hurt in a strike on the city of Kharkiv.
Claims from both sides could not be independently verified.
Peace talks under way in Abu Dhabi
The strikes come as a fresh round of US-mediated peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv opened Tuesday in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi.
The two sides last met under US mediation earlier this year, in three rounds held Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two took place in Abu Dhabi and the third in Geneva.
“Overnight, the Smolensk region came under a massive drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. Air defense forces of the Defense Ministry destroyed 37 enemy drones. … Two people were killed,” Anokhin said on Russian social media platform Max.
Falling drone debris struck a multistory building in the city of Yartsevo and set it ablaze, he said. Emergency Ministry crews evacuated residents and pulled 10 people from the immediate fire zone.
“A temporary accommodation point has been set up for the building’s residents. After the building is inspected, a decision will be made on whether people can return to their apartments,” Anokhin said.
Leningrad region logs biggest attack of 2026
Farther north, the drone assault repelled over the Leningrad region overnight on Nov. 11 was the largest since the start of 2026, according to a Russian news agency’s calculations based on data from Governor Alexander Drozdenko.
Drozdenko said 150 drones were preliminarily destroyed over the region. The attack sparked a fire in the Ust-Luga port zone and injured three workers, none of them in life-threatening condition, he said.
The news agency said the previous biggest raid this year came on Oct. 18, when 145 drones were downed, followed by June 6, with 144. On Nov. 9, 113 drones were destroyed over the region, it added.
Moscow reports strikes on energy sites and a cargo ship
In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces kept up drone strikes on energy infrastructure serving Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, as well as on ships hauling military cargo.
Overnight strikes hit a 330-kilovolt (kV) substation in Kryvyi Rih, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the ministry said. Two more substations, rated at 110 kV and 330 kV, were hit in the Odesa region villages of Mayaki and Usatovo.
It also claimed a dry cargo ship carrying weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian forces was struck in the Black Sea, southwest of Odesa.
Kyiv confirms Russian strikes
Ukrainian authorities confirmed Russian attacks on multiple regions. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said six people were injured in a Russian attack in the Zaporizhzhia district, and one person was hurt in a strike on the city of Kharkiv.
Claims from both sides could not be independently verified.
Peace talks under way in Abu Dhabi
The strikes come as a fresh round of US-mediated peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv opened Tuesday in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi.
The two sides last met under US mediation earlier this year, in three rounds held Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two took place in Abu Dhabi and the third in Geneva.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment