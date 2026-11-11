Classified Memo Warns Lutnick of Nvidia CEO’s Suspected Spy Link
(MENAFN) Howard Lutnick, the US Commerce Secretary, was reportedly sent a classified memo cautioning him about Jensen Huang’s relationship with a woman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence, a news outlet reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
According to the report, the memo flagged the Nvidia chief executive’s ties to Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. The Commerce Department did not respond when the outlet asked for comment.
The disclosure adds to mounting scrutiny of Jensen Huang. On Oct. 29, a major US newspaper reported that Alice Huang, described as close to the Nvidia CEO, allegedly passed information to Beijing for intelligence purposes.
Nvidia then announced that its board would launch an independent investigation, following reports that its founder and chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
In an email to Nvidia employees, Jensen Huang said he owed his family and colleagues an apology. He also backed the board’s decision to open the inquiry.
China has rejected the US media allegations tying Alice Huang to its intelligence services, calling them a smear campaign against the country.
The claims about her alleged intelligence activities remain unproven allegations.
According to the report, the memo flagged the Nvidia chief executive’s ties to Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. The Commerce Department did not respond when the outlet asked for comment.
The disclosure adds to mounting scrutiny of Jensen Huang. On Oct. 29, a major US newspaper reported that Alice Huang, described as close to the Nvidia CEO, allegedly passed information to Beijing for intelligence purposes.
Nvidia then announced that its board would launch an independent investigation, following reports that its founder and chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
In an email to Nvidia employees, Jensen Huang said he owed his family and colleagues an apology. He also backed the board’s decision to open the inquiry.
China has rejected the US media allegations tying Alice Huang to its intelligence services, calling them a smear campaign against the country.
The claims about her alleged intelligence activities remain unproven allegations.
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