Everpure Urges Enterprises at GITEX 2026 to Adopt Data Primary and Unlock AI Success
(MENAFN- Procre8) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 11 November 2026 – Everpure (NYSE: P), the company revolutionising storage and data management, today announced its participation at GITEX 2026 (Booth #H17-D40). The company will showcase its data primacy vision at the event: demonstrating how organisations can make enterprise data more accessible, trusted and governed and thus create a robust platform for successful AI at scale.
As enterprises in the Middle East move beyond AI pilots, the challenge is no longer in having access to the right advanced models and computing power. It is in managing data, giving those models a single source of truth, and secure access to relevant data across fragmented systems. In fact, according to an IDC Global AI Readiness Survey, 94% of IT leaders identify data quality as the determining factor in AI success.
Putting Data at the Centre of Enterprise AI
Data primacy is an architectural approach that places data, rather than individual applications, at the centre of enterprise IT strategy. A shared, governed data foundation can help organisations break down silos and support AI applications and autonomous agents without losing visibility or control.
At GITEX 2026, Everpure will demonstrate how organisations can implement a data primacy approach. This principle will help organisations to simplify enterprise data management and ensure that data is the core driver of enterprise architecture in the AI era. The first step is to discover, classify and contextualise data to solve bottlenecks which can stall enterprise AI. This develops a robust understanding of what data organisations have, to get data AI-ready, reduce complexity, and advance production level AI with greater confidence.
Executive Insight
“As organisations across the Middle East look to turn their AI ambitions into business results, they need to be able to access and manage their data without complexity. At GITEX, we look forward to engaging with customers and partners to showcase how Everpure is supporting regional businesses to overcome the barriers to scaling AI initiatives, and spending more time unlocking the value of their data,” said Omar Akar, VP – METCA, Everpure.
GITEX attendees can visit Everpure at Booth #H17-D40 or schedule a meeting with the team here.
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As enterprises in the Middle East move beyond AI pilots, the challenge is no longer in having access to the right advanced models and computing power. It is in managing data, giving those models a single source of truth, and secure access to relevant data across fragmented systems. In fact, according to an IDC Global AI Readiness Survey, 94% of IT leaders identify data quality as the determining factor in AI success.
Putting Data at the Centre of Enterprise AI
Data primacy is an architectural approach that places data, rather than individual applications, at the centre of enterprise IT strategy. A shared, governed data foundation can help organisations break down silos and support AI applications and autonomous agents without losing visibility or control.
At GITEX 2026, Everpure will demonstrate how organisations can implement a data primacy approach. This principle will help organisations to simplify enterprise data management and ensure that data is the core driver of enterprise architecture in the AI era. The first step is to discover, classify and contextualise data to solve bottlenecks which can stall enterprise AI. This develops a robust understanding of what data organisations have, to get data AI-ready, reduce complexity, and advance production level AI with greater confidence.
Executive Insight
“As organisations across the Middle East look to turn their AI ambitions into business results, they need to be able to access and manage their data without complexity. At GITEX, we look forward to engaging with customers and partners to showcase how Everpure is supporting regional businesses to overcome the barriers to scaling AI initiatives, and spending more time unlocking the value of their data,” said Omar Akar, VP – METCA, Everpure.
GITEX attendees can visit Everpure at Booth #H17-D40 or schedule a meeting with the team here.
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