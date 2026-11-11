Nutanix appoints Sven Schoenaerts as Vice President EMEA, Channel and Technology Alliances
(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, 10TH November 2026 – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced it has promoted Sven Schoenaerts to Vice President EMEA, Channel and Technology Alliances, expanding his existing channel leadership responsibilities to include technology alliances across the region. The appointment comes as Nutanix strengthens its partner-led strategy and works with its ecosystem to support growing customer demand for hybrid multicloud, modern applications and enterprise AI.
Schoenaerts, who has played a central role in the growth and transformation of Nutanix's EMEA partner ecosystem, takes on the expanded role after a successful track record of developing the company’s channel business, strengthening partner relationships, and supporting the company's regional growth. His promotion reflects the importance of the partner ecosystem to Nutanix's business and its continued investment in helping partners develop new opportunities across hybrid multicloud, modern applications and enterprise AI.
“Sven has played an important role in growing our channel business across EMEA and strengthening the relationships we have with our partners,” said Sammy Zoghlami, Senior Vice President, EMEA at Nutanix. “As customers look at how they modernise their infrastructure and bring AI into their businesses, our channel and technology partners have an increasingly important role to play. Sven has helped us build a channel organisation that works closely with partners to identify new business opportunities and deliver the technology and expertise customers need. I'm delighted to see him take on this expanded role as we continue to invest in our partner ecosystem.”
In his new position, Schoenaerts will oversee Nutanix's channel and technology alliances strategy across EMEA, with responsibility for strengthening partner engagement, developing new business opportunities and supporting the continued growth of its partner-led business. A key priority will be strengthening collaboration between channel and technology partners, developing new business opportunities and ensuring the ecosystem has the technical expertise and resources to help customers modernise their IT environments and deploy emerging technologies, including enterprise AI.
“Our partners are an essential part of how we do business, and the opportunities ahead of us are significant,” said Schoenaerts. “Customers are looking for more flexibility in how they run their IT environments, and they are relying on partners to help them understand their options and make the right decisions. I want to make sure we continue to give our partners the support, expertise and opportunities they need to grow their businesses with Nutanix. We have built some very strong relationships across EMEA, and I'm looking forward to building on those as we take the next steps together.”
Schoenaerts, who has played a central role in the growth and transformation of Nutanix's EMEA partner ecosystem, takes on the expanded role after a successful track record of developing the company’s channel business, strengthening partner relationships, and supporting the company's regional growth. His promotion reflects the importance of the partner ecosystem to Nutanix's business and its continued investment in helping partners develop new opportunities across hybrid multicloud, modern applications and enterprise AI.
“Sven has played an important role in growing our channel business across EMEA and strengthening the relationships we have with our partners,” said Sammy Zoghlami, Senior Vice President, EMEA at Nutanix. “As customers look at how they modernise their infrastructure and bring AI into their businesses, our channel and technology partners have an increasingly important role to play. Sven has helped us build a channel organisation that works closely with partners to identify new business opportunities and deliver the technology and expertise customers need. I'm delighted to see him take on this expanded role as we continue to invest in our partner ecosystem.”
In his new position, Schoenaerts will oversee Nutanix's channel and technology alliances strategy across EMEA, with responsibility for strengthening partner engagement, developing new business opportunities and supporting the continued growth of its partner-led business. A key priority will be strengthening collaboration between channel and technology partners, developing new business opportunities and ensuring the ecosystem has the technical expertise and resources to help customers modernise their IT environments and deploy emerging technologies, including enterprise AI.
“Our partners are an essential part of how we do business, and the opportunities ahead of us are significant,” said Schoenaerts. “Customers are looking for more flexibility in how they run their IT environments, and they are relying on partners to help them understand their options and make the right decisions. I want to make sure we continue to give our partners the support, expertise and opportunities they need to grow their businesses with Nutanix. We have built some very strong relationships across EMEA, and I'm looking forward to building on those as we take the next steps together.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment