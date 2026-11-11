IREIS 2026 opens in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 11, 2026
The International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS) 2026 took off at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) yesterday, November 11, 2026, with a lot of positive energy as real estate transaction value in Abu Dhabi emirate jump 76.1 percent to Dh171 billion in the first 9 months of 2026 announced by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).
“Total transaction value reached Dh171.26 billion across 38,483 transactions, representing a 76.1 percent increase in value and a 32.8 percent rise in transaction volume compared to the same period in 2025, when total transaction value stood at Dh97.19 billion across 28,977 transactions,” ADREC said in a latest report.
Sales were the main contributor to growth, with 23,749 transactions valued at Dh119.33 billion, a 105 percent increase in value and a 49.2 percent increase in transaction volume year-on-year, up from 15,910 transactions worth Dh58.20 billion in the same period of 2025, the report said.
“Mortgage activity also registered growth, with 14,390 transactions valued at Dh45.92 billion, reflecting a 13.2 percent rise in transaction volume and a 30.2 percent increase in value compared to 12,706 transactions totalling Dh35.26 billion in the same period of 2025,” it said.
The International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS 2026), a three-day exhibition and conference at ADNEC, was inaugurated on 10 November by Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings, along with Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC Centre.
"Abu Dhabi's real estate market is growing rapidly, thanks to the leadership's vision, the stability it has created and strong investment in infrastructure. This is drawing more and more foreign investors to the emirate," Al Ahbabi said after the inauguration.
The announcement by ADREC comes just a day before the opening of IREIS 2026, which reflects the buoyancy of the real estate market in the UAE capital city, which is gaining popularity among global investors.
Rashed Al Omaira, Director General of ADREC, stated: “The scale of investment shows how many people and businesses are making a long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi. That commitment extends well beyond the transaction itself. Buyers expect projects to be delivered, businesses need space to grow, and residents want communities that work well over time. Our responsibility at ADREC is to make sure the rules governing the market reflect those expectations, from how property is sold to how developments are managed after handover.”
Foreign investment in Abu Dhabi’s investment zones increased by 131 percent year-on-year to Dh86.11 billion in the first nine months of 2026, accounting for 81 percent of total investment value within those zones. Foreign direct investment (FDI) by non-resident individuals in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector reached Dh17.22 billion during the same period, more than double the Dh8.2 billion recorded for the full year of 2025. Investors from 121 nationalities contributed to this FDI, with the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States, France, and Germany representing the leading sources by investment value.
More than 4,000 property buyers, investors, real estate brokers, developers, asset managers and trade visitors are expected to participate at the only real estate and investment event – IREIS that concludes on November 12, 2026. It brings together industry stakeholders to one of the UAE’s most prominent dedicated real estate sales exhibitions.
As market activity expands, Abu Dhabi Government continues to develop the regulatory and professional framework supporting the sector. During the first nine months of 2026, the ADREC registered 54 new real estate development projects and issued 3,677 licences for real estate professionals, a 32 percent increase in licences compared to the same period in 2025.
ADREC also introduced the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Broker Transformation Course, a mandatory licensing curriculum replacing the previous broker course. The programme is designed to strengthen brokers' regulatory knowledge, advisory capabilities and professional conduct, supporting higher standards of service across the sector.
Approved by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), IREIS has established itself as a dedicated platform for real estate sales, investment and direct engagement between developers and buyers. The three-day exhibition will showcase residential, commercial and mixed-use investment opportunities from Abu Dhabi and across the wider UAE.
Abu Dhabi has been recognised as the world’s most improved market in JLL’s 2026 Global Real Estate Transparency Index, recording the largest gain among all markets assessed. The emirate climbed eight places from 41st in 2024 to 33rd globally in 2026, with a score of 2.42. This advancement marks Abu Dhabi’s transition from the “Semi-Transparent” to the “Transparent” tier. Regionally, Abu Dhabi ranked second in the MENA region.
Leading property developers and other stakeholders are joining IREIS 2026, as investor confidence strengthens in UAE’s real estate. Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) joins IREIS as its Official Knowledge Partner while Samana Developers, Aqaar and Al Rasikhoon Real Estate partners with IREIS as Gold Sponsor, De Sousa Holdings as Platinum Sponsor in addition to Silver Sponsors, Ellington Properties, Dugasta Properties, Zimaya Properties and Capstone Real Estate and Vertix Holding reaffirming commitment as Strategic Partner of IREIS 2026.
Alongside the exhibition, IREIS 2026 will feature a high-level conference bringing together government representatives, developers, financial institutions, economists and industry experts. Discussions will explore the future of real estate investment in the UAE, with key topics expected to include Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a regional investment hub, real estate and banking growth, sustainable infrastructure, fractional ownership, PropTech, foreign direct investment, economic diversification, UAE–Europe investment corridors and the evolving role of real estate brokerage.
Arun Bose, Director of IREIS, said: "The participation by leading UAE developers reflects their growing confidence in Abu Dhabi emirate and IREIS as the best platform to showcase their properties to more than 4,000 buyers and investors who are coming from different parts of the world.
“All major property developers are expanding their project portfolio in Abu Dhabi emirate where property sector is growing at an exponential rate, as announced by the ADREC. There is no better exhibition and conference than IREIS to showcase projects in Abu Dhabi emirate.”
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore investment opportunities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and other emerging destinations, while meeting developers and industry professionals directly. IREIS 2026 will be held from November 10 to 12, 2026, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Further details regarding exhibitors, conference sessions, investment forums and visitor registration will be announced in the coming weeks.
The International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS) 2026 took off at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) yesterday, November 11, 2026, with a lot of positive energy as real estate transaction value in Abu Dhabi emirate jump 76.1 percent to Dh171 billion in the first 9 months of 2026 announced by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).
“Total transaction value reached Dh171.26 billion across 38,483 transactions, representing a 76.1 percent increase in value and a 32.8 percent rise in transaction volume compared to the same period in 2025, when total transaction value stood at Dh97.19 billion across 28,977 transactions,” ADREC said in a latest report.
Sales were the main contributor to growth, with 23,749 transactions valued at Dh119.33 billion, a 105 percent increase in value and a 49.2 percent increase in transaction volume year-on-year, up from 15,910 transactions worth Dh58.20 billion in the same period of 2025, the report said.
“Mortgage activity also registered growth, with 14,390 transactions valued at Dh45.92 billion, reflecting a 13.2 percent rise in transaction volume and a 30.2 percent increase in value compared to 12,706 transactions totalling Dh35.26 billion in the same period of 2025,” it said.
The International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS 2026), a three-day exhibition and conference at ADNEC, was inaugurated on 10 November by Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings, along with Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Commercial Officer of ADNEC Centre.
"Abu Dhabi's real estate market is growing rapidly, thanks to the leadership's vision, the stability it has created and strong investment in infrastructure. This is drawing more and more foreign investors to the emirate," Al Ahbabi said after the inauguration.
The announcement by ADREC comes just a day before the opening of IREIS 2026, which reflects the buoyancy of the real estate market in the UAE capital city, which is gaining popularity among global investors.
Rashed Al Omaira, Director General of ADREC, stated: “The scale of investment shows how many people and businesses are making a long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi. That commitment extends well beyond the transaction itself. Buyers expect projects to be delivered, businesses need space to grow, and residents want communities that work well over time. Our responsibility at ADREC is to make sure the rules governing the market reflect those expectations, from how property is sold to how developments are managed after handover.”
Foreign investment in Abu Dhabi’s investment zones increased by 131 percent year-on-year to Dh86.11 billion in the first nine months of 2026, accounting for 81 percent of total investment value within those zones. Foreign direct investment (FDI) by non-resident individuals in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector reached Dh17.22 billion during the same period, more than double the Dh8.2 billion recorded for the full year of 2025. Investors from 121 nationalities contributed to this FDI, with the United Kingdom, China, Russia, the United States, France, and Germany representing the leading sources by investment value.
More than 4,000 property buyers, investors, real estate brokers, developers, asset managers and trade visitors are expected to participate at the only real estate and investment event – IREIS that concludes on November 12, 2026. It brings together industry stakeholders to one of the UAE’s most prominent dedicated real estate sales exhibitions.
As market activity expands, Abu Dhabi Government continues to develop the regulatory and professional framework supporting the sector. During the first nine months of 2026, the ADREC registered 54 new real estate development projects and issued 3,677 licences for real estate professionals, a 32 percent increase in licences compared to the same period in 2025.
ADREC also introduced the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Broker Transformation Course, a mandatory licensing curriculum replacing the previous broker course. The programme is designed to strengthen brokers' regulatory knowledge, advisory capabilities and professional conduct, supporting higher standards of service across the sector.
Approved by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), IREIS has established itself as a dedicated platform for real estate sales, investment and direct engagement between developers and buyers. The three-day exhibition will showcase residential, commercial and mixed-use investment opportunities from Abu Dhabi and across the wider UAE.
Abu Dhabi has been recognised as the world’s most improved market in JLL’s 2026 Global Real Estate Transparency Index, recording the largest gain among all markets assessed. The emirate climbed eight places from 41st in 2024 to 33rd globally in 2026, with a score of 2.42. This advancement marks Abu Dhabi’s transition from the “Semi-Transparent” to the “Transparent” tier. Regionally, Abu Dhabi ranked second in the MENA region.
Leading property developers and other stakeholders are joining IREIS 2026, as investor confidence strengthens in UAE’s real estate. Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) joins IREIS as its Official Knowledge Partner while Samana Developers, Aqaar and Al Rasikhoon Real Estate partners with IREIS as Gold Sponsor, De Sousa Holdings as Platinum Sponsor in addition to Silver Sponsors, Ellington Properties, Dugasta Properties, Zimaya Properties and Capstone Real Estate and Vertix Holding reaffirming commitment as Strategic Partner of IREIS 2026.
Alongside the exhibition, IREIS 2026 will feature a high-level conference bringing together government representatives, developers, financial institutions, economists and industry experts. Discussions will explore the future of real estate investment in the UAE, with key topics expected to include Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a regional investment hub, real estate and banking growth, sustainable infrastructure, fractional ownership, PropTech, foreign direct investment, economic diversification, UAE–Europe investment corridors and the evolving role of real estate brokerage.
Arun Bose, Director of IREIS, said: "The participation by leading UAE developers reflects their growing confidence in Abu Dhabi emirate and IREIS as the best platform to showcase their properties to more than 4,000 buyers and investors who are coming from different parts of the world.
“All major property developers are expanding their project portfolio in Abu Dhabi emirate where property sector is growing at an exponential rate, as announced by the ADREC. There is no better exhibition and conference than IREIS to showcase projects in Abu Dhabi emirate.”
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore investment opportunities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and other emerging destinations, while meeting developers and industry professionals directly. IREIS 2026 will be held from November 10 to 12, 2026, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Further details regarding exhibitors, conference sessions, investment forums and visitor registration will be announced in the coming weeks.
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