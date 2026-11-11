DIB Leads Conversations on the Next Era of Islamic Finance at Future Islamic Finance Forum
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, UAE – 11 November 2026:
DIB, the UAE’s largest Islamic bank and a leading global Islamic financial group, played a prominent role in the Future Islamic Finance Forum, held as part of the inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week 2026.
As official co-host, DIB brought together perspectives from across its leadership and banking businesses, contributing to discussions on the opportunities shaping the future of Islamic finance. The Forum provided a platform for industry leaders, policymakers and financial experts to examine how greater market connectivity, innovation and collaboration can support the industry’s continued development and international growth.
Shaping the future of Islamic finance
Setting the tone for DIB’s contribution to the Forum, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, joined a fireside conversation examining the future direction of Islamic finance and its growing role in the global financial system. The discussion addressed the industry’s next phase of growth, including the need for greater standardisation across markets, the opportunities presented by technology and artificial intelligence, and the importance of maintaining a human-centred approach as Islamic banking expands its global reach.
Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, said: When DIB was established in 1975 as the world’s first full-service Islamic bank, it marked the beginning of a journey that would help shape the future of Islamic finance. Five decades later, the industry has grown into an important part of the global financial system, with a relevance that extends well beyond its traditional markets. Islamic banking is rooted in faith, but its value is not limited by faith. Our next challenge is to build on this progress and make Shariah-compliant financial services a preferred choice for individuals and businesses worldwide, recognised for their principles, competitiveness and contribution to the real economy.
“To realise this ambition, we must move beyond comparisons with conventional banking and address the barriers that continue to limit our global reach. Greater standardisation and connectivity across markets are essential, alongside a more ambitious approach to technology and artificial intelligence. But as banking becomes increasingly digital, we must never lose sight of the people we serve. The more advanced our technology becomes, the more important it is to humanise our thinking, strengthen relationships and build trust. The UAE has the vision, infrastructure and international connectivity to help lead this next phase, and at DIB, we see it as our responsibility to build on our pioneering legacy and contribute to an industry that is more accessible, globally relevant and prepared for the future.”
Strengthening Islamic capital markets and the UAE’s global position
DIB’s participation extended to discussions on the development of Islamic capital markets and the opportunities to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading international centre for Islamic finance.
Ali Ahmad, Chief of Investment Banking at DIB, contributed to discussions on emerging trends and innovation in Islamic capital markets, examining developments that are shaping the investment landscape and creating new opportunities for issuers and investors.
Khurram Syed, Head of Products, Commercial Banking at DIB, participated in a discussion on positioning the UAE as a global Islamic finance hub, exploring how the continued development of Shariah-compliant banking can support businesses, attract international investment and facilitate greater financial connectivity across markets.
These discussions highlighted the importance of well-developed financial markets, competitive banking offerings and a supportive regulatory environment in sustaining the industry’s growth.
Advancing sustainable finance and responsible investment
Sustainable finance was another area of focus, reflecting the growing importance of aligning financial activity with long-term economic and environmental priorities.
DIB convened a dedicated roundtable chaired by Mian Muhammed Nazir, Senior Vice President, Group Head of Internal Sharia Control, which examined the relationship between Shariah principles and sustainability, and the opportunities to advance responsible financial practices within the Islamic finance industry.
The Bank also maintained a dedicated stand throughout the Forum, engaging with financial institutions, technology providers and industry participants on developments shaping banking and financial services.
DIB’s role as co-host of the Future Islamic Finance Forum reflects its longstanding contribution to the development of Islamic banking and its continued engagement in the discussions shaping the industry’s future. Building on five decades of experience, the Bank remains focused on strengthening its international reach, advancing innovation and supporting the continued growth of Islamic finance, while contributing to the UAE’s position as a leading global financial centre.
-ENDS-
About DIB:
DIB, the UAE’s largest Islamic bank and a leading global Islamic financial group, played a prominent role in the Future Islamic Finance Forum, held as part of the inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week 2026.
As official co-host, DIB brought together perspectives from across its leadership and banking businesses, contributing to discussions on the opportunities shaping the future of Islamic finance. The Forum provided a platform for industry leaders, policymakers and financial experts to examine how greater market connectivity, innovation and collaboration can support the industry’s continued development and international growth.
Shaping the future of Islamic finance
Setting the tone for DIB’s contribution to the Forum, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, joined a fireside conversation examining the future direction of Islamic finance and its growing role in the global financial system. The discussion addressed the industry’s next phase of growth, including the need for greater standardisation across markets, the opportunities presented by technology and artificial intelligence, and the importance of maintaining a human-centred approach as Islamic banking expands its global reach.
Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, said: When DIB was established in 1975 as the world’s first full-service Islamic bank, it marked the beginning of a journey that would help shape the future of Islamic finance. Five decades later, the industry has grown into an important part of the global financial system, with a relevance that extends well beyond its traditional markets. Islamic banking is rooted in faith, but its value is not limited by faith. Our next challenge is to build on this progress and make Shariah-compliant financial services a preferred choice for individuals and businesses worldwide, recognised for their principles, competitiveness and contribution to the real economy.
“To realise this ambition, we must move beyond comparisons with conventional banking and address the barriers that continue to limit our global reach. Greater standardisation and connectivity across markets are essential, alongside a more ambitious approach to technology and artificial intelligence. But as banking becomes increasingly digital, we must never lose sight of the people we serve. The more advanced our technology becomes, the more important it is to humanise our thinking, strengthen relationships and build trust. The UAE has the vision, infrastructure and international connectivity to help lead this next phase, and at DIB, we see it as our responsibility to build on our pioneering legacy and contribute to an industry that is more accessible, globally relevant and prepared for the future.”
Strengthening Islamic capital markets and the UAE’s global position
DIB’s participation extended to discussions on the development of Islamic capital markets and the opportunities to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading international centre for Islamic finance.
Ali Ahmad, Chief of Investment Banking at DIB, contributed to discussions on emerging trends and innovation in Islamic capital markets, examining developments that are shaping the investment landscape and creating new opportunities for issuers and investors.
Khurram Syed, Head of Products, Commercial Banking at DIB, participated in a discussion on positioning the UAE as a global Islamic finance hub, exploring how the continued development of Shariah-compliant banking can support businesses, attract international investment and facilitate greater financial connectivity across markets.
These discussions highlighted the importance of well-developed financial markets, competitive banking offerings and a supportive regulatory environment in sustaining the industry’s growth.
Advancing sustainable finance and responsible investment
Sustainable finance was another area of focus, reflecting the growing importance of aligning financial activity with long-term economic and environmental priorities.
DIB convened a dedicated roundtable chaired by Mian Muhammed Nazir, Senior Vice President, Group Head of Internal Sharia Control, which examined the relationship between Shariah principles and sustainability, and the opportunities to advance responsible financial practices within the Islamic finance industry.
The Bank also maintained a dedicated stand throughout the Forum, engaging with financial institutions, technology providers and industry participants on developments shaping banking and financial services.
DIB’s role as co-host of the Future Islamic Finance Forum reflects its longstanding contribution to the development of Islamic banking and its continued engagement in the discussions shaping the industry’s future. Building on five decades of experience, the Bank remains focused on strengthening its international reach, advancing innovation and supporting the continued growth of Islamic finance, while contributing to the UAE’s position as a leading global financial centre.
-ENDS-
About DIB:
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