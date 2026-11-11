Genetec Highlights Why Physical Security Governance Is Essential to Data Center Resilience
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11th November 2026 — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, highlights the importance of clear and consistent security governance as data centers across the Middle East continue to expand and become increasingly complex.
Rapid expansion, increased automation and growing demand for computing capacity are adding to the complexity of securing modern data centers. Physical security systems now connect with corporate networks, building management systems, cloud applications and equipment from a wide range of vendors.
Managing this interconnected environment requires clear governance. Operators need to understand who can access sensitive areas and information, how systems are managed and how third-party and AI applications are governed. Without that oversight, gaps can complicate compliance and make it harder to contain incidents without disrupting operations.
Genetec outlines five key considerations to strengthen physical security governance and operational resilience.
1. Connected systems provide broader operational visibility
Data center security teams traditionally rely on video surveillance, access control and intrusion detection. However, connected systems and IoT devices can provide additional context to help operators assess risks and respond to incidents.
Bringing relevant data into a unified physical security environment allows teams to investigate events more efficiently, rather than navigating multiple systems independently.
2. AI introduces new governance responsibilities
Artificial intelligence is increasingly helping security teams identify unusual activity, prioritize alarms and locate relevant information during investigations. However, its adoption introduces new responsibilities around accountability, transparency and human oversight.
Organizations need clear policies governing what data AI applications can access, how their performance is monitored and when human review is required. AI can support decision-making, but trained personnel must remain responsible for assessing situations and determining appropriate actions.
3. Vendor risk requires stronger access management
Data centers depend on equipment suppliers, technology providers, maintenance partners and contractors, creating potential vulnerabilities across interconnected environments.
Operators should conduct vendor security assessments and apply identity-based access policies that limit permissions according to roles, locations and operational requirements. Temporary credentials and automatically expiring permissions can help maintain oversight of third-party activity.
4. Compliance depends on reliable evidence
As digital infrastructure becomes increasingly critical to economic activity and essential services across the Middle East, resilience and cybersecurity are receiving greater attention from customers, regulators and executives.
Organizations must demonstrate who accessed systems, what actions were taken and whether security policies were followed.
Unifying physical security systems and relevant connected devices helps operators apply consistent policies, maintain reliable records and support investigations, audits and compliance reporting.
5. Consistent governance across different environments
Data center operators may manage hyperscale campuses, colocation facilities, edge sites and offices, each with different operational requirements.
A flexible security foundation allows organizations to maintain consistent oversight, cybersecurity practices and access policies without requiring identical technologies or deployment models across every facility.
Data center resilience is often discussed in terms of redundancy, uptime and recovery. However, physical security governance is equally important. By understanding how systems connect, managing access and applying consistent policies across facilities, operators can better contain incidents before they disrupt business operations.
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About Genetec
Rapid expansion, increased automation and growing demand for computing capacity are adding to the complexity of securing modern data centers. Physical security systems now connect with corporate networks, building management systems, cloud applications and equipment from a wide range of vendors.
Managing this interconnected environment requires clear governance. Operators need to understand who can access sensitive areas and information, how systems are managed and how third-party and AI applications are governed. Without that oversight, gaps can complicate compliance and make it harder to contain incidents without disrupting operations.
Genetec outlines five key considerations to strengthen physical security governance and operational resilience.
1. Connected systems provide broader operational visibility
Data center security teams traditionally rely on video surveillance, access control and intrusion detection. However, connected systems and IoT devices can provide additional context to help operators assess risks and respond to incidents.
Bringing relevant data into a unified physical security environment allows teams to investigate events more efficiently, rather than navigating multiple systems independently.
2. AI introduces new governance responsibilities
Artificial intelligence is increasingly helping security teams identify unusual activity, prioritize alarms and locate relevant information during investigations. However, its adoption introduces new responsibilities around accountability, transparency and human oversight.
Organizations need clear policies governing what data AI applications can access, how their performance is monitored and when human review is required. AI can support decision-making, but trained personnel must remain responsible for assessing situations and determining appropriate actions.
3. Vendor risk requires stronger access management
Data centers depend on equipment suppliers, technology providers, maintenance partners and contractors, creating potential vulnerabilities across interconnected environments.
Operators should conduct vendor security assessments and apply identity-based access policies that limit permissions according to roles, locations and operational requirements. Temporary credentials and automatically expiring permissions can help maintain oversight of third-party activity.
4. Compliance depends on reliable evidence
As digital infrastructure becomes increasingly critical to economic activity and essential services across the Middle East, resilience and cybersecurity are receiving greater attention from customers, regulators and executives.
Organizations must demonstrate who accessed systems, what actions were taken and whether security policies were followed.
Unifying physical security systems and relevant connected devices helps operators apply consistent policies, maintain reliable records and support investigations, audits and compliance reporting.
5. Consistent governance across different environments
Data center operators may manage hyperscale campuses, colocation facilities, edge sites and offices, each with different operational requirements.
A flexible security foundation allows organizations to maintain consistent oversight, cybersecurity practices and access policies without requiring identical technologies or deployment models across every facility.
Data center resilience is often discussed in terms of redundancy, uptime and recovery. However, physical security governance is equally important. By understanding how systems connect, managing access and applying consistent policies across facilities, operators can better contain incidents before they disrupt business operations.
— Ends —
About Genetec
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