UN Chief, Erdogan Plant Olive Saplings on Afforestation Day
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres planted olive saplings in Antalya on Tuesday, adding a symbolic gesture to the sidelines of the COP31 Leaders’ Summit.
The two leaders joined a tree-planting ceremony at the Antalya EXPO Center, the venue hosting the summit, to mark Türkiye’s National Afforestation Day, which falls on Nov. 11.
The ceremony was part of a nationwide campaign carried out at the same time in all 81 provinces, making the Antalya planting one of many coordinated events across the country.
Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli were also present, joining the two leaders for the planting.
The two leaders joined a tree-planting ceremony at the Antalya EXPO Center, the venue hosting the summit, to mark Türkiye’s National Afforestation Day, which falls on Nov. 11.
The ceremony was part of a nationwide campaign carried out at the same time in all 81 provinces, making the Antalya planting one of many coordinated events across the country.
Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli were also present, joining the two leaders for the planting.
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