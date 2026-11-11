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Joy Machine Curates Limited-Edition Prints For New Collectors


Date: 2026-11-11 04:05:09

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Joy Machine, in partnership with a US-based arts publication, has assembled a collection of limited-edition prints aimed at new collectors. These works, often signed by the artist and sometimes featuring hand embellishments, are presented as an accessible entry point for those beginning to acquire art.

The curated selection includes prints from several artists with listed publication years: Liz Flores 's“Untitled” ( 2026 ), Sentrock 's“Better Days Ahead” ( 2026 ), Mar Figueroa 's“Untitled” ( 2024 ), Anna Valdez 's“Untitled” ( 2026 ), Cody Hudson 's“Self-Sufficiency Mono Print (Tangerine Variant)” ( 2024 ), Stevie Shao 's“Untitled” ( 2026 ), and Jess Ackerman 's“Untitled” ( 2023 ). Additional prints are available for exploration on the Joy Machine platform.

Source: This Is Colossal

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USA Art News

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