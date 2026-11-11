Joy Machine Curates Limited-Edition Prints For New Collectors

The curated selection includes prints from several artists with listed publication years: Liz Flores 's“Untitled” ( 2026 ), Sentrock 's“Better Days Ahead” ( 2026 ), Mar Figueroa 's“Untitled” ( 2024 ), Anna Valdez 's“Untitled” ( 2026 ), Cody Hudson 's“Self-Sufficiency Mono Print (Tangerine Variant)” ( 2024 ), Stevie Shao 's“Untitled” ( 2026 ), and Jess Ackerman 's“Untitled” ( 2023 ). Additional prints are available for exploration on the Joy Machine platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.