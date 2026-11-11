Taiwan-Based Solar Brand URECO To Exhibit At RE+, Further Expanding U.S. Manufacturing And Product Supply In 2027

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Las Vegas, USA / Timesnewswire / November 11, 2026 – Taiwan-based solar energy company United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (URECO, TWSE: 3576) will exhibit at RE+ 2026, taking place from November 16 to 19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. At Booth W17173 in the West Hall, URECO will showcase its growing U.S. manufacturing presence, expanding domestic product supply and established track record in the American solar market.

With more than 20 years of solar manufacturing experience and over 7GW of cumulative global module shipments since its 2018 merger, URECO has established a strong foundation in the international solar industry. In the United States, the company has shipped more than 730MW of residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar modules over the past five years. Building on this experience, URECO began supplying U.S.-made solar modules in 2026 and is advancing plans with Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) to establish a 1GW annual-capacity solar module manufacturing facility in the United States, bringing a total of 1.5GW capacity offer to its customers.

URECO combines Taiwanese solar expertise with its expanding U.S. manufacturing presence to strengthen its position in the North American market. (Photo: URECO at Energy Taiwan 2026)

Over 20 Years of Taiwanese Solar Expertise and a Proven U.S. Market Track Record

Founded in 2005, URECO carries more than two decades of experience in solar cells and modules manufacturing, development, and research. Since its merger in 2018, the company has shipped over 7GW of modules globally, serving customers across international markets.

URECO has established a strong presence in the U.S. market, having shipped more than 730MW of residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar modules over the past five years. Beyond module supply, URECO has accumulated a solar project development track record of over 200 MW across six U.S. states: California, Massachusetts, Indiana, Arizona, New York, and Hawaii. This combination of product supply and project experience provides URECO with an understanding of the operational and commercial requirements of the U.S. solar market.

The URECO brand has received the Taiwan Excellent PV Award for 14 consecutive years, recognizing its exceptional quality and sustained contribution to the industry. The company has also maintained BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer recognition for 10 consecutive years, reflecting its established market presence and credibility in the global solar industry.

U.S.-Made Solar Modules Now Available for Residential and C&I Markets

As demand for domestic content solar modules and reliable supply continues to grow, URECO began supplying U.S. assembled solutions in 2026. Current product portfolio includes 595W C&I modules and 440W all-black residential modules, addressing needs of commercial, industrial, and residential markets. For the utility-scale solar market, URECO plans to supply the high-power 630+W modules rated starting in Q3 of 2027, further expanding its product portfolio.

Advancing Plans for a 1GW Solar Module Manufacturing Facility in the U.S.

In 2026, to strengthen its long-term supply capability and certainty in the U.S. market, URECO and Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS), two Taiwanese companies, have established a joint venture to develop an additional 1GW U.S. solar module manufacturing facility. The joint venture will leverage both companies' technological expertise, manufacturing management capabilities, and supply chain resources to establish a more diversified and resilient supply chain for the U.S. solar industry. Through Taiwanese ownership and investment in the U.S. manufacturing, URECO aims to support greater supply chain transparency and alignment with evolving U.S. regulatory and compliance requirements.

Looking ahead, URECO will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand its module manufacturing capacity and the feasibility of establishing solar cell manufacturing operations in the U.S., based on U.S. market demand and industry development.

Connecting with U.S. Solar Industry Partners at RE+ 2026

At RE+ 2026, URECO looks forward to strengthening relationships with U.S. developers, distributors, system integrators, and other industry partners, while exploring new business opportunities across North America.

Visit URECO at Booth W17173, West Hall, to learn more about its solar module portfolio, U.S. product availability, and manufacturing expansion plans.

About URECO

United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. (URECO, TWSE: 3576) is a publicly listed solar energy company based in Taiwan, offering integrated energy solutions spanning solar cell and module manufacturing, EPC, operations and maintenance, energy storage, and electricity sales. With operations across the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia, URECO continues to expand its global presence. In the U.S., its wholly owned subsidiary, General Energy Solution USA, Inc. (GES USA), operates a local team focused on solar project development and investment.

Meet URECO at RE+ 2026

Exhibition: RE+ 2026 Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada Dates: November 16–19, 2026 (exhibition area open November 17–19) Booth: West Hall, Booth W17173 URECOOfficial Website: