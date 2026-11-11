Qatar To Host 5 Endurance Sports Events From November To March

Qatar will host five major endurance sports events between November 2026 and March 2027, covering running, swimming, cycling and multisport competitions. The events will take place at locations including Doha Corniche, Lusail City, Dukhan Beach, Sealine, Khor Al Adaid and Old Doha Port, attracting professional and amateur athletes.

The calendar begins on November 27 with the ninth edition of the Qatar East to West Ultramarathon, a 90km race from Doha Corniche, near the Sheraton Hotel, to Dukhan Beach on the west coast. Organised by the Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) in collaboration with the Qatar Runners Team, the race is divided into six stages, with water and medical support stations along the route.

The 2026 edition introduces 12 categories for individual and team competitions for men and women. Organisers expect between 2,000 and 2,500 participants, following last year's race, which attracted runners from 86 nationalities. Registration is available through the QSFA app.

Lusail City will host the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final from December 10 to 12 for the second consecutive year, marking the conclusion of the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) T100 Triathlon World Tour season.

Professional athletes will compete over a 2km swim, an 80km cycling course and an 18km run. The women's race is scheduled for December 11, followed by the men's competition on December 12.

The programme will also include amateur events, starting with 5km and 1km runs, followed by a Sprint Triathlon comprising a 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run. Saturday's schedule includes a 100km Open Triathlon and the T100 Age-Group World Championship for qualified amateur athletes.

The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo returns for its 15th edition on January 15, 2027, with organisers expecting 25,000 runners. Starting and finishing at Hotel Park on Doha Corniche, the redesigned 42km route will pass landmarks including Souq Waqif and Doha Port.

Other categories include the half marathon, 10km, 5km and a family run of approximately 1km. The 2027 edition will introduce a 42km relay for teams of four and the Yellow Race for people with visual impairments. The marathon will retain its World Athletics Gold Label status for the third consecutive year.

On January 23, the Samla International Race will return for its second international edition, with competitors required to complete a 100km course between Sealine and Khor Al Adaid within 12 hours.

Open to men and women from around the world, the race combines a 3km swim, 21km run, 22km off-road cycling stage, 4km kayak section, another 22km cycling stage and a final 28km run. The competition has a total prize pool of $600,000, with $100,000 awarded to each category winner.

The calendar concludes with the inaugural Ironman 70.3 Doha, scheduled for March 18 to 20 at Old Doha Port. It will be the first Ironman-branded event held in Qatar. The main race on March 20 comprises a 1.9km open-water swim, a 90km cycling course and a 21.1km run, covering a total distance of 113km. An Ironkids race is scheduled for March 19.

The competition will offer qualifying slots for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship. Registration for the main race is sold out, while registration for Ironkids will open soon.

The five events form part of Qatar's sporting calendar for the 2026-27 season, with competitions ranging from road running and triathlon to long-distance multisport races.

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