DFF 2026 Turns Doha Into A Citywide Adventure With The Launch Of Side Quest

Bringing the magic of cinema beyond the big screen, Doha Film Festival (DFF) 2026 invites residents and visitors to embark on an exciting citywide adventure with the launch of DFF Side Quest, an interactive mobile game that transforms Doha into a giant game board from November 9 to 19.

Designed to bring audiences closer to cinema in a fun, immersive and unexpected way, DFF Side Quest challenges participants to track down missing digital posters from this year's Festival programme by exploring 10 participating venues and community spaces across Doha. Along the way, players will find film-inspired clues, puzzles and challenges, earn points, unlock rewards and discover the stories and filmmakers featured in DFF 2026.

Abdulla al-Mosallam, deputy CEO of Doha Film Institute and deputy director of DFF, said:“With DFF Side Quest, we are taking that spirit beyond the cinema and into the heart of our city, inviting the community to become active participants in the festival experience. By turning discovery into adventure, we hope to inspire people to discover new stories, engage with different perspectives and experience the creative energy of Doha in a new way.”

Running from November 9 to 19, DFF Side Quest is an invitation to discover cinema in unexpected places across the city and in a pre-festival experience that brings together curiosity, creativity and community.

Participating partner locations across Doha neighbourhoods include: The Terminal at Old Doha Port, Fire Station, M7, Ministry of Coffee in Lusail, Halo at Villaggio Mall, Two to Six at Aspire Park, Blackout Coffee at West Walk, La Petite Comiion at Centro, Zawya at The Pearl and Store 974 at Place Vendôme.

Players can begin their adventure by downloading the DFF Side Quest app on the App store or Play store, selecting a starting point and visiting participating locations. At each venue, they will check-in by scanning a QR code to unlock a film-inspired challenge. Clues will lead them to a hidden digital poster from the festival programme, which they can collect to complete the associated challenge.

Each completed quest earns points, revealing the next destination and bringing players closer to completing their collection. There are also additional opportunities to earn points at select locations.

Each challenge is a playful introduction to a film's environment, themes and characters, giving participants a sample of the diverse cinematic voices and creative perspectives shaping this year's Festival.

Collecting all 10 main posters will unlock the final destination: the DFF Box Office at Katara. From November 14 to 18, participants who successfully complete the quest can redeem one complimentary ticket to a DFF 2026 film, subject to seat availability and the approved film list.

The adventure also comes with exciting prizes. An iPhone and special fitness classes are among the prizes provided by the initiative's partners, which will be awarded to the highest-scoring eligible player or players who complete the quest. The winner will be announced on 20 November on DFF's social media channels.

Doha Film Festival DFF Side Quest DFF Box Office at Katara