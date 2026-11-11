QSW Organises Over 950 Activities Across The Country

Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2026, which concluded recently, featured more than 950 events and activities from October 31 to November 7.

Qatar Sustainability Week, the largest national sustainability campaign by Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, aims to engage the community in a wide range of sustainability-oriented activities, raising awareness and showcasing the progress Qatar has made in the areas of sustainability. The week also serves as a unique platform to promote the nation's sustainability vision and community engagement to achieve its sustainable development goals.

The 11th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week saw these activities take place across the country and included initiatives highlighting efforts to create a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

Speaking to Gulf Times, Shireen Obeidat, head of Partnerships and Outreach at Earthna, said that it was a highly successful edition of the programme this year.“This year we had more than 950 programmes during the week that took place across the country. This is the 11th edition of the event and over its first ten years, the week has held around 3,400 events and welcomed more than a million participants,” noted Obeidat.

“This was made possible thanks to our partners and the many organisations across Qatar that host their own activities. This year's programme offered something for every age and interest, from workshops for children and Youth Fest for teens to exhibitions, film, sport and visits to nature,” she continued.

The official underlined that engagement from every sector was very encouraging and supportive of the activities.“Government, business, education, civil society and the media not only took part in the activities of the week but hosted their own activities by bringing their own ideas to the week. Many partners and contributors also lit their buildings in green, making the week visible across Doha's skyline,” she explained.

Obeidat said Earthna also hosted the first screening of a documentary highlighting key elements of the environment. She described:“We hosted the first screening in the Middle East of the Nature Positive documentary, bringing the global conversation about protecting and restoring nature to a regional audience. In addition, the Enbat Centre for Sustainable Food Systems opened its booth at Green Island in Education City. It combines education, science, art and community participation to show how the food we choose affects our health and the environment through workshops and visual storytelling. It offers the public a lasting way to take part beyond the week itself.”

According to Obeidat, these initiatives and the event together have contributed significantly to sustainability efforts in the country and beyond.

She said:“They turn awareness into action. Participants learn practical ways to conserve resources, reduce waste, adopt healthier lifestyles, and protect nature, and they carry those habits into their homes and workplaces. This supports Qatar National Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“By bringing together government, business, education and communities, the week builds the cooperation that long-term change depends on,” added Obeidat.

The event aims to inspire behavioural change, raise awareness, and drive measurable sustainability actions across Qatar. The campaign's core aim is to raise awareness of sustainability and climate issues while turning that awareness into concrete action. It provides a unifying umbrella for hundreds of independently organised activities that support Qatar National Vision 2030, especially its environmental development pillar. It emphasises both national-level impact through policies, business practices and infrastructure and everyday lifestyle choices such as energy use, waste reduction, and sustainable mobility.

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