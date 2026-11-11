Doha Fashion Show Returns For Season IV

Doha Fashion Show (DFS) will return to Doha for Season IV, November 17–19, at Mondrian Doha, following the postponement of its previous presentation. The showcase will bring together couture, ready-to-wear, and emerging designers from the region and international markets.

The participating designers represent Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey, Vietnam, and Algeria. The program reflects DFS's focus on regional creativity and international exchange.

The lineup includes Nicholas Oakwell Couture of London; U.S. designer Pia Lindsey; Saudi Arabian label AWAKEN; Ayaness Couture of Algeria; Qatar-based designers DENIM and ICONIC Fourteen HOOR by Huda & Noor; Feyza Kurtulumus of Turkey; and Linh Nga Couture of Vietnam. Their collections span couture, contemporary ready-to-wear, streetwear, and emerging design.

The return follows DFS's September presentation at London Fashion Week, where Middle Eastern couture designers Dina Melwani of the United Arab Emirates and Tagreed Omer Couture of Qatar presented their work. The showcase introduced regional designers to an international audience and helped build momentum for the platform's return to Doha.

“Doha Fashion Show was created to be more than a runway. It is a platform for cultural exchange,” said Tiffany Nicole, CEO and Creative Director of Doha Fashion Show.“As Qatar continues to invest in creativity and global dialogue, we are proud to contribute to an ecosystem that brings regional voices into conversation with international fashion and design.”