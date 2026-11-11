Diabetes Qatar Launches Its Annual 'Early Action On Diabetes' Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Diabetes Qatar has launched its annual campaign to mark World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14 each year. Under the theme 'Early Action on Diabetes,' this year's campaign highlights the importance of recognising the signs of diabetes, getting an early diagnosis and accessing timely care. It also raises awareness of the risk factors for type 2 diabetes and steps people can take to reduce their risk.

Over the past two weeks, Diabetes Qatar has conducted type 2 diabetes risk assessments at several government entities and public institutions, including KAHRAMAA, Al Daayen Municipality and the General Tax Authority.

It also delivered awareness programmes and talks at several schools, held a training workshop for nursing staff and provided training on the use of insulin pumps to manage type 1 diabetes.

Executive Director of Diabetes Qatar, Dr. Abdulla Al Hamaq said,“Through this year's campaign, we want to help people recognise the signs of diabetes, understand their risk and get tested early. The walkathon brings families and the wider community together and encourages people to make regular physical activity part of their daily lives. This can help reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.”

As part of the campaign, Diabetes Qatar will hold its Diabetes Walkathon on Friday, November 13, 2026, at Aspire Park, with AlRayan Bank as the official sponsor. Diabetes Qatar thanks AlRayan Bank for sponsoring the walkathon and supporting its efforts to raise awareness of diabetes in the community.

Diabetes Qatar invites the public, including families, schools and organisations, to join the walkathon and take part in the accompanying activities and health screenings. Participants are invited to gather by the lake at Aspire Park at 3pm.