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Environment Minister Meets Ambassador Of Tuvalu


Date: 2026-11-11 04:01:49

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met yesterday with Ambassador of Tuvalu (non-resident) to the State of Qatar H E Dr. Tauisi Minute Taupo. During the meeting, they discussed means of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of adaptation to climate change and environmental protection, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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