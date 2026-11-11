Hijack Threat Reported Against Mumbai-Bound Air India Aircraft

New Delhi: A hijack threat was reported at an airport in the Indian city of Kolkata on Wednesday after a threatening message was discovered inside the lavatory of a Mumbai-bound Air India aircraft shortly before take-off, according to media reports.

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