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Hijack Threat Reported Against Mumbai-Bound Air India Aircraft


Date: 2026-11-11 04:01:49

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

New Delhi: A hijack threat was reported at an airport in the Indian city of Kolkata on Wednesday after a threatening message was discovered inside the lavatory of a Mumbai-bound Air India aircraft shortly before take-off, according to media reports.

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The Peninsula

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