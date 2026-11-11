Education Ministry To Develop Curriculum For Children From Birth To Age Three

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has launched a national project to develop an integrated educational and developmental curriculum for children from birth to age three, as part of efforts to strengthen early childhood education and improve the quality of care and learning in nurseries across Qatar.

The project, titled 'Developing a Curriculum for the Pre-Kindergarten Stage and Providing Training Courses for Teachers', was launched under the ministry's strategic programme 'Sunrise' (Shurooq Al Shams), carrying the slogan 'A Story... and the Story Begins with Care'.

The launch ceremony at the Ministry headquarters was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Ibrahim Abdullah Al Muhannadi, along with ministry officials, educational supervisors, nursery directors and representatives of childcare centres.

The initiative aims to establish a comprehensive national curriculum based on developmental standards and outcomes that take into account children's growth characteristics and individual needs. It will cover various aspects of children's development, including health, psychological, behavioural and values-based dimensions, while promoting improved educational practices and providing specialised training for early childhood educators.

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The project is being implemented in partnership with the Private Education Affairs Sector, represented by the Department of Nurseries, which will make the curriculum available to nurseries across the country and supervise its implementation. This is intended to establish unified educational and developmental references and improve the quality of practices provided to children during their early years.

Director of the Early Education Department and national leader of the Sunrise programme, Dhabya Mohammed Al Khuliafi, said the project represented an important step towards developing Qatar's early education system.

She said it would establish educational and developmental foundations based on international best practices while remaining consistent with Islamic values and Qatar's national identity, contributing to safe and stimulating care and learning environments for children during their formative years. Project Director Lulwa Omair Al Nuaimi said the launch was the outcome of three years of preparation and joint work with experts and partners, particularly the College of Education and the Early Childhood Centre at Qatar University.

The preparation included a comparative study of international curricula and the examination of leading practices to develop a curriculum that combines international standards with Qatar's national identity and culture. She added that the project also includes preparing reference documents and specialised training programmes to support the implementation of developmental and educational practices in nurseries and childcare centres. A total of 500 copies of the project documents were distributed to participants at the launch ceremony.

Assistant Project Director Abdul Salam Ibrahim said the curriculum had been developed through a national framework and reference documents defining age groups, developmental domains and expected outcomes, ensuring comprehensive coverage of children's developmental and educational needs. In his remarks at the ceremony, Al Muhannadi highlighted the strategic importance of the project to Qatar's education system, noting that the first three years of a child's life represent a fundamental stage in growth and personality formation and play an important role in preparing children for subsequent stages of education.

He commended the teams and partners involved in developing the initiative, stressing that a national curriculum based on international standards while reinforcing Qatar's identity, together with safe and stimulating care and learning environments, represents an investment in human development and the country's future. The project forms part of the ministry's broader efforts to establish an integrated early childhood development system centred on quality care and learning, the promotion of national identity and investment in the first years of a child's life as a foundation for human development.