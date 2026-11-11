Ministry Of Education Launches 'University And Career Fair'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has launched the second edition of its University and Career Fair for the 2026-2027 academic year, bringing together more than 50 academic, government and professional entities to help secondary school students make informed decisions about their higher education and future careers.

Held at the ministry's permanent headquarters from November 10 to 12 under the theme“Your First Step Towards the Future: Your University... Your Major... Your Career Path”, the three-day exhibition features 70 information stands showcasing educational opportunities, scholarships, professional development programmes and employment pathways.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of senior ministry officials and representatives of participating organisations.

The event aims to strengthen academic and career awareness among secondary school students by providing direct access to higher education institutions, scholarship authorities and employers. It also enables students to learn about university majors, admission requirements, scholarship opportunities and career pathways linked to labour market needs.

Director of the Department of Schools and Students Affairs Maryam Al Nassef Al Buainain said the exhibition serves as a platform for strengthening partnerships between the ministry, higher education institutions and professional organisations, while linking academic choices with future employment opportunities.

She highlighted the importance of enabling students to explore their interests and abilities and understand the requirements of different university specialisations, helping them choose educational and career paths that match their ambitions and labour market needs.

Al Buainain also emphasised the role of families and academic counsellors in supporting students as they make decisions about their future.

The exhibition is expected to welcome around 2,100 male and female students from government, private and international schools over three days.

The first day is dedicated to Grade 12 boys from government schools, with 800 students expected to attend. The second day will welcome around 800 Grade 12 girls from government schools, while the third day is allocated to approximately 500 students from private and international schools. Parents are also welcome to visit the exhibition and explore the educational and career opportunities available to their children.

A wide range of higher education institutions in Qatar are participating, including Qatar University, University of Doha for Science and Technology, Community College of Qatar, Lusail University, universities based in Education City, and the Academic Bridge Programme.

International educational institutions are also represented, including the universities of Aberdeen, Ulster, Northumbria and Liverpool John Moores, as well as Qatar Aeronautical Academy.