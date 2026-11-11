Qatar Hosts Now Event On Women's Role In Digital Diplomacy At ITU PP-26

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), hosted the Network of Women (NoW) event, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and with the support of the Republic of Korea, under the theme“The Human Library of Digital Diplomacy: Women Connecting Nations in the Digital Age”.

Held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the event formed part of the activities accompanying the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26), organised by ITU and hosted by the State of Qatar, represented by CRA from November 9 to 27, 2026.

The event was attended by Engineer Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani, Chair of ITU PP-26 and President of the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) of the State of Qatar, alongside a number of heads of delegations from ITU Member States.

The event opened with an address by ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin, followed by remarks from H E Dr. Bae Kyung-hoon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea, reflecting the Republic of Korea's support for the event and international efforts to strengthen women's participation in the ICT sector.

The event marked the launch of a Qatari initiative titled 'The Human Library of Digital Diplomacy', featuring more than 25 profiles of women leaders from across ITU regions, including five Qatari women leaders in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector and academia.

The initiative highlights their experiences, achievements and challenges throughout their professional journeys, aiming to inspire future generations and promote knowledge-sharing. ITU is expected to continue developing the Human Library and enriching its content over the coming years, creating a lasting knowledge legacy extending from Doha to the world.

The event introduced an innovative interactive format inspired by the 'Human Library' concept, where women leaders shared their stories and experiences in leadership, decision-making, building trust and strengthening international cooperation through direct conversations rather than traditional panel discussions.

The main conversations featured Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Industry Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) H E Reem Mohammed Al Mansoori, of the State of Qatar; and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Mozambique Communications Regulatory Authority (INCM), Helena Fernandes.

Director of Consumer Affairs Department at CRA, Amal Salem Al-Hanawi, said:“Building a more inclusive digital future depends not only on technological progress, but on the diversity of experiences and voices that shape policy and decision-making. With this in mind, the State of Qatar has launched an initiative that goes beyond traditional dialogue, documenting the journeys of women leaders who have helped shape the ICT sector and strengthen international cooperation.”