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Qatar And Russia's Republic Of Tatarstan Discuss Expanding Cultural Cooperation


Date: 2026-11-11 04:01:48

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Head of the Republic of Tatarstan H E Rustam Minnikhanov discussed cultural cooperation with the State of Qatar during talks with Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani. The meeting took place in Kazan yesterday, with both officials exploring ways to strengthen cultural cooperation between the two nations.

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The Peninsula

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