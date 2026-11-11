Qatar And Russia's Republic Of Tatarstan Discuss Expanding Cultural Cooperation

Head of the Republic of Tatarstan H E Rustam Minnikhanov discussed cultural cooperation with the State of Qatar during talks with Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani. The meeting took place in Kazan yesterday, with both officials exploring ways to strengthen cultural cooperation between the two nations.

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