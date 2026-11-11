Qatar Pavilion At MWC26 Doha Showcases Latest Digital Solutions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar Pavilion, organised by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) as part of MWC26 Doha, presented a range of digital projects, initiatives and solutions with the participation of government and semi-government entities and national institutions.

The pavilion highlighted the progress Qatar is making in using technology and artificial intelligence to develop services and enhance operational efficiency.

The pavilion offered visitors and international partners examples of Qatari experiences in developing digital solutions and deploying AI across various sectors, including government service integration, data exchange, and the development of specialised applications that respond to operational and service needs, in line with the goals of the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030. MCIT showcased a number of government services, including the E-Payment gateway on Hukoomi, the government correspondence system 'Murasalat,' the government data exchange system GDX, and the Government Contact Center (109), along with projects under the GovAI Program. It also highlighted the next phase of the Smart Qatar Program 'Tasmu,' which includes six upcoming national solutions based on data and AI, as well as the Tasmu Innovation Lab, the Tasmu Accelerator, and digital transformation roadmaps for four priority sectors.

The Ministry of Justice demonstrated two pilot models: the legal assistant 'Shour,' which supports legal research, case study and the preparation of memoranda, and the assistant 'Sak,' which reviews notarization requests and documents and verifies that requirements are met. It also presented the Official Gazette search service and the Al Meezan service. In the area of labor and business services, the Ministry of Labor presented its AI-powered labor complaints and disputes platform.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry presented a set of solutions including the smart assistants 'Fateen' and 'Saif,' the 'Takamul' single-window platform, integrated with Qatar Post's e-store services. An AI-powered crisis management system, the Qatar Business Map portal, and a smart legal assistant.

In the environmental field, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change presented the“Smart Observer” project for marine environmental monitoring using a remotely operated vessel. The National Planning Council (NPC) presented the Qatar Open Data Portal.