MCIT And Moj Sign Two Agreements To Develop AI Solutions For Justice Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), and Scale AI signed two cooperation agreements to develop AI-powered solutions under SAK and Shoor projects, aiming to enhance the efficiency of justice-related services and advance legal work tools within the Ministry of Justice, in line with the targets of Digital Agenda 2030 (DA2030).

The agreements were signed, on behalf of MCIT, by Director of the Digital Innovation Department, Eman Al Kuwari. On behalf of the Ministry of Justice, SAK project agreement was signed by Director of the Documentation Department and Head of External Centers, Arij Mohsen Al Shammari, while the 'Shoor' project agreement was signed by Assistant Director of the Litigation Affairs Department, Noor Al Zainal.

Both agreements were signed on behalf of Scale AI by the company's Regional Director in Qatar, Amr Samir.

The 'Sakk' project aims to develop an AI-powered solution to enhance the efficiency of notarization and authentication services at the Ministry of Justice, improve the accuracy and speed of procedures, and facilitate customers' access to services.

The 'Shoor' project, meanwhile, aims to develop a digital solution to support the Ministry of Justice's lawyers in managing state cases and conducting legal research, by facilitating access to and analysis of legal information, thereby enhancing the efficiency of legal work and supporting the speedy completion of tasks.

Both agreements fall under the Government AI Program led by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and represent an extension of the strategic partnership the Ministry established with Scale AI in February 2025.

This five-year partnership aims to develop more than 50 innovative AI-powered projects across government entities by 2029, and included the launch of the 'Alif' Program to build the AI capabilities of government employees.

The two projects build on the existing cooperation between the three parties in the legal field, which included the development of the 'Smart Legislative Advisor' programme to support the drafting and review of legislation.

The programme aims to reduce the legislative processing and review period from approximately 35 days to approximately five days, while maintaining human oversight and professional legal accountability.