Mirziyoyev Reviews 2027 OTS Summit Preparations With New Secretary-General

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with newly appointed Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Mirvokhid Azimov to discuss the organization's priorities and prospects for expanding cooperation with Uzbekistan on Wednesday, November 11.

According to the presidential press service, the meeting took place during Mirziyoyev's working visit to Türkiye.

The sides exchanged views on the key tasks facing Azimov as he prepares to assume his duties on November 11, as well as the current state and future development of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and the OTS.

They also discussed preparations for the organization's 2027 summit, which Uzbekistan is set to host. Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of ensuring that the event is organized to a high standard, both in terms of logistics and substance.

The Uzbek president congratulated Azimov on his appointment and wished him success in his new role as OTS secretary-general.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental organization established in 2009 as the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, also known as the Turkic Council. It adopted its current name in 2021. The organization aims to strengthen comprehensive cooperation among Turkic states across political, economic, trade, transport, energy, cultural, educational and technological fields.

The OTS provides a platform for coordinating regional initiatives, expanding economic ties, developing transport connectivity and strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Its summits bring together the leaders of member states to discuss common priorities and set the direction for future cooperation.