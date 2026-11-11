Space42 Introduces Advertising-Funded Wi-Fi Hotspots For Partners In South Africa



Powered by YahClick, the hotspots give network partners a new revenue stream and advertisers a measurable channel to reach consumers Partners can deploy new hotspots or add advertising to existing Wi-Fi networks that use compatible equipment











ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based, AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, introduced an advertising-funded Wi-Fi hotspot solution powered by YahClick, its long-standing satellite broadband service in South Africa. The solution contributes to bridging the digital divide through a commercially sustainable model that gives businesses a clear incentive to offer free public Wi-Fi at their own locations. Advertisers fund the service, so users receive 20 minutes of free internet access after watching a 30-second video and can repeat the process to stay connected.

Elmuiz Saad, Senior Vice President of Commercial at Space42, said:“Space42's latest Wi-Fi solution aims to support South Africa's digital inclusion priorities. Anchored in our strategy to become a global leader in Non-Terrestrial Networks, we are growing our market presence in South Africa, established through YahClick and more recently Thuraya-4. Working alongside local operators and partners provides us with the insight into where connectivity is required and the presence to deliver it on the ground.”

Revenue for partners, measurable reach for advertisers

Network partners can earn revenue from their Wi-Fi infrastructure and use reporting tools to monitor performance. Advertisers gain a direct channel to connected audiences, with data to measure engagement in a market where internet advertising revenue is projected to reach $3.1 billion (R55.7 billion) by 20301.

New and existing partners can install antennas and routers that connect to the YahClick network and share it as Wi-Fi at their locations, including areas with limited public access. Those with compatible equipment can add advertising and analytics capabilities without replacing their infrastructure.

Building on Space42's presence in Africa

The solution builds on Space42's existing activities across Africa, spanning satellite communications, broadband connectivity, and geospatial intelligence.



South Africa: In November 2025, Space42 subsidiary Thuraya announced the commercial rollout of Thuraya-4 satellite services, supporting sectors including energy, mining, and maritime operations.

Broader connectivity in Africa: Space42 has connected more than 1,000 schools and 500 clinics in Zimbabwe, with a further 2,500 schools planned. In Rwanda, its subsidiary Mira Aerospace conducted the world's first 5G video call from a fixed-wing High-Altitude Platform Station (HAPS). Geospatial intelligence: Through the Map Africa Initiative, Space42 is working with Microsoft and Esri to develop a base map of Africa using satellite imagery and AI analytics. The initiative covers all 54 countries and supports urban planning, climate resilience, and sustainable growth.



About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based, AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, that integrates satellite communications and geospatial intelligence to enlighten the Earth from space. It operates through two business units. Space Services runs a fleet of geostationary satellites, including the Thuraya mobile network, delivering secure connectivity across land, sea, and air in more than 120 countries. Smart Solutions operates a synthetic aperture radar constellation in low Earth orbit, covering 90% of the world's population, and uses AI to turn that imagery into actionable insight. Space42 serves governments and enterprises across defense and security, energy, environmental conservation, and autonomous mobility. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala and International Holding Company (IHC).

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