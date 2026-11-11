Jupiter Launches The Aggregate Everything Release With 4 New Products

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

After routing more than $2 trillion in trades, Jupiter applies the same aggregation approach to discovering, owning, earning and managing every onchain asset, with four major releases rolling out ahead of Solana Breakpoint

Jupiter, the leading trading and lending platform on Solana, today formally declared its mission to make assets universally accessible and useful. Alongside the mission, Jupiter is rolling out four major releases this week that bring discovering, owning, earning, and managing onchain assets into one place.

More assets are coming onchain every day, from tokens and stablecoins to tokenized stocks and new sources of yield. But using them still means moving between dozens of separate apps, each built for a single task. The assets are there. What's missing is a simple way to use them.

Jupiter has solved this once before. It became the leading trading platform on Solana by aggregating every source of liquidity into one place, so every trade gets the best price. That approach has processed more than $2 trillion in cumulative DEX aggregator volume, and Jupiter's wider ecosystem now holds approximately $1.7 billion in total value locked, according to DeFiLlama data from early November 2026. Its lending market alone has passed $1 billion in active loans.

Now, in the“Aggregate Everything” release, Jupiter is applying the same aggregation mentality to information, strategies, earning opportunities, and protocols.

Four releases, one mission



Discover: Pulse and the New Token Trading Experience. Jupiter becomes a place to find and research assets, not just trade them. Users can discover trending tokens by organic trading volume, popular traders, and other key insight metrics. Token pages now show information that fits each type of asset, including real-world market data for tokenized stocks and ETFs and tokenomics for DeFi projects, alongside a new sidebar to compare tokens side by side.

Own: Baskets. Users can buy a whole basket of tokens with a single SOL or USDC deposit, instead of making separate swaps for each one. Baskets can follow market-cap weights or fixed target weights, and rebalance automatically. Users can top up or exit at any time. Every deposit, rebalance and exit runs through Jupiter's routing for the best available execution, enabling one-click access to thematic portfolios.

Earn: Jupiter Vaults. A new home for yield strategies managed by independent expert curators, ranging from stablecoin lending optimizers to strategies backed by real-world assets. Users can review each strategy's risk profile, allocation and historical APY before depositing. Vaults opens first as a private beta for more than 19,000 waitlist sign-ups and eligible JUP stakers. See: Portfolio V3. Portfolio goes from a place to view positions to a place to act on them. A new overview shows holdings, top movers, relevant news and alerts such as positions near liquidation. Quick actions let users trade, open perps, make predictions or lend without leaving the page. Universal transfers aggregate multiple bridges to send and receive across chains from a single Solana wallet. Positions now load in under 200 milliseconds on average.

“What Google did for information, Jupiter is doing for assets,” said Kash Dhanda, Chief Operating Officer at Jupiter.“We started with the trade because it was the hardest problem on Solana, and aggregation solved it. That taught us something: aggregation doesn't just work for trading, it works for everything. Today we're applying it to how people discover, own, earn on and manage their assets. Nobody ships like Jupiter, and this is just the start. Our mission is simple: make the world's assets universally accessible and useful.”

Availability

The releases roll out over the coming days, ahead of Solana Breakpoint on November 15. Jupiter will share a closer look at each release daily until the conference.



Pulse

Baskets

Vaults Portfolio v3

Strategies in Jupiter Vaults are managed by independent curators, not by Jupiter. All strategies carry risk, including possible loss of funds, and some may not be available in all regions, including the United States.

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the home of onchain finance. Its mission is to make the world's assets universally accessible and useful. As the leading trading platform on Solana, Jupiter brings everything onchain together in one place: users can discover and trade any asset, from tokens and perpetuals to tokenized stocks and prediction markets; earn through lending, staking and expert-run vaults; and manage it all with Jupiter Wallet and Portfolio. Jupiter is also the engine behind hundreds of Solana projects, from wallets to institutions, that build on its infrastructure. Learn more at .

Contact

Head of Marketing and PR

Alisha

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at