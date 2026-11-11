Litime Offers Up To 65% Off Lifepo4 Batteries For Black Friday & Cyber Monday In Germany
LiTime Black Friday & Cyber Monday Highlights
72-Hour Flash Deals: Four products at their biggest discounts of the year.
Buy More, Save More:
- Spend €499 or more: Get 5% off Spend €1,299 or more: Save €100 Spend €1,599 or more: Save €135
Welcome Discount: New members can register and subscribe to the newsletter to receive 8% off.
Refer a Friend: When a referred friend registers, both the referrer and the new member receive an extra 10% discount.
Double Member Points: Earn 2X LiPoints on every purchase.
30-Day Price Guarantee: Shop with confidence.
Spin to Win: Spin the wheel for a chance to save up to 12%.
LiTime Black Friday Bestsellers
12V 320Ah Mini Battery with Smart Self-Heating
Flash Deal Price: €679.99 - Save €170 off the regular price
The LiTime 12V 320Ah Mini Battery with Smart Self-Heating delivers 4,096Wh of energy in a compact design, supporting extended off-grid RV trips. Its smart self-heating feature warms the battery cells in cold conditions, allowing charging at low ambient temperatures - ideal for winter camping.
12V 140Ah H190 Bluetooth Battery - Space-Saving Power for RVs
Flash Deal Price: €339.99 - Save €80 off the regular price
The LiTime 12V 140Ah H190 Bluetooth Battery provides 1,792Wh of energy in a compact design. Its low-profile dimensions make it suitable for installation under many RV seats. With Bluetooth monitoring and low-temperature charging protection, it offers a practical power solution for RV owners.
Why Choose LiTime This Black Friday?
- Over 17 years of experience in LiFePO4 technology 30-day free returns 30-day price guarantee 5-year battery warranty 24-hour customer support Free and fast shipping
Learn More
Company: LiTime Germany
Website:
Email:...
Contact Person: Jelly Xie
Describe:
@litimepower
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