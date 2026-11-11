Influential Women: Sharon Stewart, Builds Stronger Teams And Lasting Careers Through Empathetic HVAC Leadership

CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HVAC Service Manager at Wighton's Electric, Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning, Sharon Stewart Combines Decades of Technical Expertise With a People-Focused Commitment to Developing the Next Generation of Skilled Trades ProfessionalsSan Luis Obispo, California – Sharon Stewart is an accomplished HVAC Service Manager with 27 years of experience in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industry. She currently serves as Service Manager at Wighton's Electric, Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning, where she leads service operations and supports a team of technicians. Her expertise spans HVAC service management, technical support, field operations, and business-to-business services. Sharon is recognized for a practical, people-focused leadership style and a genuine commitment to developing others in the trades.Sharon's career began in her early 20s, when she pursued plumbing coursework that led her to further training in plumbing, mechanical systems, and industry codes. She built a strong foundation through hands-on roles as a maintenance technician, installer, and HVAC professional before advancing into leadership positions. Before stepping into her current role, she spent nearly 14 years with Ferguson Enterprises, serving as Branch Manager and Counter Manager. That chapter deepened her knowledge of HVAC parts, operations, and customer relationships. Along the way, she earned an associate degree from the University of Phoenix and completed HVAC technical training and mechanical code training. She also holds EPA 608 Refrigeration Certification and serves as an EPA 608 Certification Proctor.At Wighton's, Sharon oversees a team of approximately seven technicians. She manages logistics, invoices, and purchase orders while providing field and technical support whenever her crew needs it. A central part of her work is helping technicians advance their careers through training and guidance toward EPA 608 certification. Her specialties include HVAC technical support and field troubleshooting, as well as technician training and industry certification development. She has also written an article titled Air Flow is the Key, which explains why proper duct design and airflow management are critical to system efficiency, equipment longevity, and cost-effective operation in residential and commercial settings.Sharon credits her success to her father, who taught her from a young age that there were no limits to what she could achieve. He never sorted jobs by gender, and he led by example through a strong work ethic. From him, she gained valuable practical skills along with the confidence to take on any challenge. Some of the best career guidance she has received has come from the remarkable women who have inspired her with their strength, resilience, and authenticity. Her mentors in the roller derby community, including Annie and Barbretta, showed her the importance of staying true to herself, leading with confidence, and navigating difficulties with grace. Through them, she learned that real leadership grows from being authentic, thoughtful, and resilient while continuing to move forward.For young women entering the HVAC industry, Sharon encourages hard work, belief in their own abilities, and refusal to let anyone convince them that something is impossible. She reminds newcomers not to hesitate to ask for help, explaining that seeking assistance is about safety and growth. Staying healthy, supporting the team, and continuing to push forward in learning are, in her view, the habits that lead to success.Sharon sees the biggest challenges and opportunities in her field as coming from pushing beyond expectations. Working in a traditionally male-dominated industry has taught her the importance of confidence and resilience, and of showing that skill and dedication, not gender, define success. She has faced significant personal and professional challenges, including overcoming breast cancer and loss, and those experiences have made her stronger and more determined to support others. Today, she views mentoring and developing the next generation of professionals as the greatest opportunity in front of her, whether by sharing knowledge, building confidence, or creating pathways for others to succeed.Empathy, respect, and a desire to lift others up rather than tear them down guide Sharon in both her work and personal life. She supports the people around her while remaining willing to offer honest guidance when it is needed. As a leader, she never asks her team to do something she would not be willing to do herself, and she strives to set the standard through hard work, understanding, and accountability. Her commitment to community extends beyond the workplace through her involvement with Central Coast Roller Derby, where she has supported efforts focused on empowering women through teamwork, strength, and community.Through her blend of technical expertise, mentorship, and hands-on leadership, Sharon continues to make a meaningful impact in the HVAC industry. By opening doors for others and leading with empathy, Sharon Stewart is helping shape a more confident, capable, and inclusive future for the skilled trades.Learn More about Sharon Stewart:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Sharon Stewart, Builds Stronger Teams and Lasting Careers Through Empathetic HVAC Leadership News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 08:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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