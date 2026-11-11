Cheung Xin Highlights Small-Batch Customization For Stainless Steel Drinkware

AI-generated illustration of customizable stainless steel drinkware styles, colors and packaging.

The Zhongshan-based manufacturer outlines its OEM and ODM services for brands and other business buyers, including small-batch customization.

ZHONGSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cheung Xin Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. ("Cheung Xin"), a stainless steel drinkware manufacturer, is sharing an overview of its OEM and ODM services, including small-batch customization, for businesses developing branded drinkware. The company produces custom stainless steel water bottles and other drinkware for brands, wholesalers, e-commerce sellers and promotional merchandise buyers.Cheung Xin's product categories include insulated water bottles, stainless steel tumblers, travel mugs, coffee cups, sports bottles and children's bottles. The range gives business buyers options to discuss when planning retail collections, private-label products and promotional projects.The company's stainless steel water bottle OEM manufacturing service supports businesses seeking drinkware for their own brands. Cheung Xin also offers original design manufacturing (ODM) support and small-batch customization. Buyers can discuss their desired quantity alongside customization requirements such as logos, colors, molding and packaging. Minimum order quantities and available options depend on the product and project and can be confirmed directly with the company.The manufacturing service page describes a process that begins with a project brief and continues through engineering, sample confirmation, production, quality inspection and shipment preparation. Buyers can use the initial discussion to explain their intended product type, target market, branding requirements and estimated quantity. Project specifications and commercial terms are discussed directly with the company.Cheung Xin also presents information on wholesale supply, corporate gifts, shipping and logistics, and support for Amazon FBA. The company's website brings its product categories and service information together, allowing prospective customers to review the available information before submitting an inquiry.Through the contact form, buyers can provide their product category, country or market, estimated quantity and customization needs. This gives the team a starting point for understanding the scope of an inquiry and discussing the next steps with the buyer.About Cheung XinCheung Xin Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. is a stainless steel drinkware manufacturer based in Zhongshan, Guangdong, China. It provides OEM and ODM services, including small-batch customization, for business customers seeking branded water bottles and other drinkware.

Stella Lee

Cheung Xin Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.

+86 137 6002 5480

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Cheung Xin Highlights Small-Batch Customization for Stainless Steel Drinkware News Provided By SHENZHEN DESIOLE INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD November 11, 2026, 08:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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