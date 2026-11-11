Protoface Announces World's Lowest Seedance 2.5 API Prices, Starting At $0.08 Per Second

With newly reduced pricing, Protoface now offers the cheapest Seedance 2.5 API on the market.

New Seedance 2.5 rates set 480p generation at $0.08 per second, 720p at $0.18, and 1080p at $0.46, with native audio and 4K output support.

- Jason Mehta

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Protoface, a generative media inference platform for developers and enterprises, today announced reduced Seedance 2.5 API pricing that the company says is the lowest publicly available worldwide for standard generation at 480p, 720p, and 1080p.

Developers can access ByteDance's Seedance 2.5 video model through the Protoface API for $0.08 per output second at 480p, $0.18 per output second at 720p, and $0.46 per output second at 1080p. Native synchronized audio is included in standard text-to-video and image-to-video generation. The Protoface API is pay as you go and free to try, with no subscription required.

At 720p, Protoface's $0.18-per-second rate compares favorably with approximately $0.23 from BytePlus, $0.30 from Atlas Cloud, $0.36 from WaveSpeed, and $0.47 from Fal.

Those published prices put Protoface approximately 22% below BytePlus, 40% below Atlas Cloud, 50% below WaveSpeed's list price, and 62% below Fal for standard 720p text-to-video generation as of publication.

“Video generation costs add up across every draft, variation, and revision,” said Jason Mehta, engineer at Protoface.“At 18 cents per second for 720p Seedance 2.5, a five-second video costs 90 cents. With the cheapest Seedance 2.5 API, Protoface gives developers more room to experiment and makes production usage easier to budget for.”

For developers seeking the cheapest Seedance 2.5 platform, Protoface's new rates lower the cost of creative experiments and applications that generate video on demand. Teams producing product videos, educational content, social media clips, and cinematic scenes can generate more variations within the same production budget.

Seedance 2.5 supports generation from text and images, reference-guided video creation, and workflows for editing and extending existing footage. Protoface also supports 4K output for projects requiring higher-resolution video.

The broader Protoface catalog includes MiniMax H3, LTX 2.5 Fast, Kling 3.0 Pro, and Wan 3.0 Prime, alongside image, audio, and 3D generation models. Teams can combine these models with Seedance 2.5 through a single API key and shared, pay-as-you-go billing.

Creators can also use Protoface Studio for browser-based AI video creation with optional unlimited video plans, while Protoface Realtime powers interactive AI avatars for voice agents and applications. Developers can get a free Protoface API key, review Seedance 2.5 API pricing and examples, and access the Protoface API documentation.

About Protoface

Protoface provides efficient generative media inference for AI studios, developers, and enterprises. The Protoface API gives developers access to video, image, audio, and 3D models through a unified, pay-as-you-go platform. Protoface Realtime enables enterprises and developers to create lifelike digital humans for customer support, sales, coaching, education, and training. Protoface Studio provides a user-friendly interface for AI video, image, and music creation.

Giselle Rhodes

Protoface

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Protoface Announces World's Lowest Seedance 2.5 API Prices, Starting at $0.08 Per Second News Provided By Protoface November 11, 2026, 08:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, Technology



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