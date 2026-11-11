Demetria Canty, Highlighted By Influential Women, Restores Dignity And Hope For Women Facing Homelessness

NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and CEO of Live Limitless Refuge Center, Demetria Canty Leads New York State's First Luxury Homeless Shelter for Women With Compassion, Integrity, and a Lifelong Commitment to ServiceTroy, New York – Demetria Canty is an accomplished nonprofit leader, housing advocate, and social services professional with more than 25 years of experience dedicated to empowering vulnerable populations. As the Founder and CEO of Live Limitless Refuge Center, she leads New York State's first luxury 31-bed homeless shelter for women. The center provides a safe, supportive, and dignified environment where women experiencing homelessness can receive support, regain confidence, and move toward long-term independence. Her mission centers on helping women rebuild their lives through compassion, stability, and access to essential resources.Demetria began her career working with juveniles and later focused on assisting women involved in the juvenile system. From there, she moved into roles as an admissions counselor, eviction prevention coordinator, social service coordinator, property manager, and compliance manager. These experiences gave her deep expertise in housing stability, nonprofit operations, regulatory compliance, and client advocacy. She earned an Associate of Applied Science in Human Services from Hudson Valley Community College. She also holds the Certified Occupancy Specialist (COS) and Tax Credit Specialist (TCS) certifications, along with the CASAC-T credential.Today, Demetria manages the daily operations of Live Limitless Refuge Center, including staff leadership, guest services, financial oversight, community partnerships, and outreach initiatives. Her specialties include homeless shelter operations, women's homelessness services and supportive housing, and nonprofit leadership and organizational management. In each of these responsibilities, she draws on the housing, compliance, and property management experience she built over the course of her career. Her dedication to service has earned her recognition, including a feature on The Tamron Hall Show that highlighted her impactful work in the community.Demetria attributes her success primarily to her family, especially her father. His steady support, encouragement, and belief in her gave her the confidence to overcome challenges and persevere through difficult times. The hard work, resilience, and determination he instilled in her have become the foundation of both her personal growth and her professional achievements. The best career advice she has received is simply to never give up. That message has carried her through setbacks and kept her focused on her goals. She holds that lasting success is built on integrity, kindness, and compassion, values that shape how she works with others and how she approaches every part of her life.Looking at the nonprofit sector, Demetria sees securing funding and ensuring equitable access to services as among its biggest challenges. Many small organizations that make a meaningful difference in their communities struggle to reach available funding while competing with larger groups that have greater resources and established networks. She also sees a significant opportunity in that landscape. By strengthening collaboration, expanding community partnerships, and advocating for more inclusive funding models, she believes organizations of every size can better serve those in need.Inspired by her family's support and her passion for helping others, Demetria continues to redefine supportive housing and to advocate for resources that empower women to overcome challenges and build brighter futures. Each woman who walks through the center's doors finds a place designed around safety, respect, and the belief that a fresh start is possible. Her work offers women not only shelter but also the dignity and stability to begin again. Through vision, perseverance, and heart, Demetria Canty is proving that compassionate leadership can transform lives and strengthen an entire community.Learn More about Demetria Canty:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Demetria Canty, Highlighted by Influential Women, Restores Dignity and Hope for Women Facing Homelessness News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 08:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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