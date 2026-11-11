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Angola National Day


Date: 2026-11-11 04:01:09

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The United States congratulates the people of Angola as you commemorate 51 years of independence. We appreciate Angola's leading role in regional peace and reconciliation efforts and economic progress that is critical to development across the continent.

The United States is proud to partner with Angola and support its work to broaden regional commerce and economic integration through initiatives like the Lobito Corridor, which stands to open new markets and fuel prosperity throughout southern Africa. Our expanding cooperation in energy, infrastructure, private sector investment, and defense demonstrates the depth of U.S.-Angola ties.

The United States looks forward to further enhancing our bilateral relationship in the years ahead.

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U.S. Department of State

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