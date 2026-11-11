Over 100 Crude Bomb Blasts, Vehicle Arson Rock Bangladesh Amid Fresh Wave Of Violence

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 11 (IANS) Bangladesh witnessed a fresh surge of violence, with over 100 crude bomb explosions, vehicle arson attacks and violent demonstrations erupting across several districts, leaving one person dead, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the police, more than 100 explosions occurred near the Padma Bridge toll plaza in Shariatpur district during an overnight blockade.

The blast disrupted toll collection and triggered panic in the surrounding area, with several vehicles reportedly vandalised during the incident.

In one alarming incident in Faridpur district on Tuesday, a 55-year-old bus driver, Md Kalachan Sheikh, died after unidentified assailants set a parked bus ablaze while he was sleeping inside.

Kalachan was trapped inside the burning vehicle and died of smoke inhalation after failing to escape, leading Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Faridpur Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the death and said an investigation into the attack was underway.

As violence spread across several districts, with explosions, clashes and road blockades reported in Dhaka, Shariatpur, Gopalganj, Chittagong and Manikganj, at least eight vehicles were set ablaze between early Tuesday and evening.

Police Headquarters recorded that 22 vehicles were set ablaze nationwide in the 24-hour period ending Tuesday morning.

The incidents came amid a series of attacks over the past several days on public transport, police facilities, educational institutions and government establishments, prompting authorities to strengthen security and intensify intelligence operations across the country.

Earlier on Monday, a series of crude bomb blasts and bus arson attacks rocked Dhaka, as educational institutions, court premises and busy transport hubs were among the locations targeted, raising concerns over public safety in the capital, local media reported.

In one such incident, unidentified assailants set a bus ablaze beneath the Farmgate metro rail station on Monday evening, leading to heightened security in the area.

Tejgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge Moniruzzaman said that police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and were taking steps to identify and apprehend those involved, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported,

The violence spread to several more parts of Dhaka, with crude bombs exploding near Dhaka University's Teacher-Student Centre and outside the District Judge Court, where suspects were detained in connection with the attacks.

Government Bangla College in Mirpur was also targeted, with a crude bomb exploding at its main gate on Monday evening as several adjoining shops were set ablaze.

In further arson attacks, a bus was torched in the Pallabi area of the capital, while a van carrying gas cylinders was set on fire on Postogola Bridge in South Keraniganj. Additional blasts were reported in Shyampur and near Shanto-Mariam University, World University and Southeast University.

These attacks followed a violent Sunday marked by a series of explosions at Dhaka University, police facilities and other locations across the capital, along with multiple bus arson attacks in the city and its outskirts.