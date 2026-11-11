​BGP Showcases Advanced Geophysical Capabilities At ADIPEC 2026, Building On More Than Two Decades In The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) BGP, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), showcased its integrated geophysical services and advanced exploration technologies at ADIPEC 2026, held in Abu Dhabi from November 2 to 5. Under the theme“Creating Value Through Intelligent and Integrated Geophysical Solutions for Our Clients”, BGP highlighted its capabilities across the entire geophysical exploration value chain. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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According to information published on BGP's official website, the company's cooperation with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) dates back to 2017. In 2018, ADNOC awarded BGP a contract for onshore and offshore 3D seismic acquisition. The Associated Press described the project as involving the“world's largest continuous onshore and offshore 3D seismic survey,” while China Daily and other media outlets, citing the Emirates News Agency (WAM), also referred to it as the world's largest 3D seismic exploration project.

In November 2024, ADNOC announced that it had awarded BGP a new contract to expand what it described as the world's largest onshore and offshore 3D seismic survey. ADNOC said the contract would support the UAE's local economy through its In-Country Value (ICV) programme. Publicly available information indicates that BGP has completed 26 onshore seismic projects in the UAE since 2017 and has been recognized by ADNOC as an“Outstanding Contractor.”

At this year's ADIPEC exhibition, BGP drew on its extensive experience in high-density seismic acquisition projects to present a range of field-tested equipment and technologies. These included the Wi-Source drop-hammer vehicle, an intelligent robotic inspection dog, drones for seismic node quality control, and uDAS (distributed acoustic sensing) equipment. Large display screens complemented the exhibits with project case studies and operational footage.

During the exhibition, BGP also delivered eight specialised technical reports, featuring experts from China and other countries. The sessions covered the latest developments in onshore and offshore seismic acquisition, AI-powered seismic processing and interpretation, full-waveform imaging, fibre-optic geophysical exploration, ocean-bottom node surveys, and geophysical technologies for new energy applications.

BGP said it continues to advance the intelligent and green transformation of its geophysical operations. Its core technological capabilities include the“Two-Wide, One-High” seismic exploration technology, GeoEast geophysical software, and the INOVA equipment series. These technologies and solutions are designed to address diverse exploration challenges across complex onshore and offshore environments, including ultra-deep formations.

Through its participation in ADIPEC, BGP aims to further strengthen its cooperation with ADNOC and other regional partners, while continuing to provide advanced geophysical technologies and services to support oil and gas exploration and development, as well as the broader energy transition in the UAE and the Middle East.