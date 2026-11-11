YANGWANG ALTIOR Makes Its Global Debut In Abu Dhabi: A Higher Expression Of Power

YANGWANG, BYD's flagship luxury automotive brand, has unveiled the all-electric YANGWANG ALTIOR at its global premiere in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Conceived as a higher expression of power, ALTIOR brings the depth of Chinese culture into a contemporary vision of ultra-luxury. Its commanding presence, intricate craftsmanship and advanced engineering reflect an ambition to create an experience that is both culturally distinctive and deeply personal. ALTIOR finds its power in the depth of Chinese culture. Millennia of aesthetic traditions provide a rich foundation for its design, while the skills of craftspeople and the precision of modern engineering give that heritage a new expression. From its ceremonial arrival to the intimacy of its cabin, every detail contributes to an experience centred on the person within. BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li said:“ALTIOR brings together the depth of Chinese culture and our ambition to create something extraordinary for the people who will experience it. Our engineers, designers and craftspeople have worked together to give that heritage a contemporary expression through design, craftsmanship and technology. The result is a vehicle with luxury in every fibre and power in its soul. ALTIOR represents our vision for the future of Chinese luxury.” Lucas Bellieud, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, said:“A global debut of this scale taking place in Abu Dhabi says a great deal about where the UAE now stands in the world of new-energy mobility. Customers here are among the most discerning anywhere, and they expect luxury, technology and craftsmanship to come together without compromise. ALTIOR shows how far that ambition can be taken, and we are proud to stand alongside YANGWANG as it presents its vision of ultra-luxury to the world from the UAE.” A name that expresses a higher ambition ALTIOR takes its name from the Latin word meaning“higher”, expressing an ambition to elevate the experience of luxury through cultural depth, personal expression and technological progress. Its Chinese name, Dingyao, connects the presence and significance of the ding with the idea of radiance. This relationship between strength and light informs the vehicle's character: substantial and composed in its proportions, intricate and expressive in its details. Developed over three years, ALTIOR's design takes inspiration from the ding, an ancient Chinese ceremonial bronze vessel. Its grounded stance and substantial proportions provide a cultural starting point for a vehicle that communicates dignity, assurance and presence. The short front overhang and near-vertical front surface establish a distinctive architectural character. Along the body, twin character lines extend for 4.8 metres, giving the profile continuity and a carefully controlled sense of movement. Measuring 5,600 mm in length, 2,030 mm in width and 1,590 mm in height, with a 3,500 mm wheelbase, ALTIOR combines imposing exterior proportions with generous interior space. A 740 mm distance between the front-wheel centre and the driver's pedals contributes to its distinctive profile. Three 21-inch wheel designs provide different expressions of its character: multi-spoke, polished disc and fully enclosed cover designs, paired with 275/45 low-noise tyres. A masterpiece of high jewellery ALTIOR's front grille is conceived as a masterpiece of high jewellery. Meticulous selection, polishing and individual placement create a composition that responds to changing light, revealing new depth and brilliance as the viewpoint moves. The precision of the arrangement gives the front of the vehicle a distinctive visual rhythm, framing YANGWANG's signature oracle-bone-script emblem. The result is a contemporary expression of the care and attention associated with exceptional jewellery. The lighting extends this sense of occasion. Twelve elements rotate and illuminate sequentially from the outside towards the centre, creating a ceremonial welcome as the owner approaches. The experience continues through a coach-door arrangement, with front doors opening to a maximum of 80 degrees and rear doors to 90 degrees. This generous opening creates an elegant transition into the cabin. Bespoke umbrellas housed within the doors take inspiration from the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests at China's Temple of Heaven complex. Chinese craftsmanship, experienced through touch Inside ALTIOR, Chinese cultural references become part of an intimate, tactile experience. Yellow Hetian jade brings a material with deep cultural significance into the air-vent detailing. Hand-polished into smooth, rounded surfaces, it invites appreciation through its lustre, texture and feel. Its presence creates a daily connection between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary life. The upholstery combines Suzhou embroidery with precision perforation. Artisans use the traditional technique of splitting silk threads to create flowing cloud motifs, while the perforations introduce structured cloud-and-thunder patterns. The interplay of soft curves and precise geometry gives the cabin a distinctive visual identity. Jewellery-inspired controls extend this attention to detail. Across 11 locations, 48 decorative pieces bring a carefully considered quality to everyday interactions. Their optical development involved more than 30 design iterations, refining the way they capture and reflect light. Real-metal switches provide a reassuring weight and precise tactile response. During development, the team assessed metal components by tapping them with small hammers, comparing their sound and feel as part of the evaluation process. Full-grain semi-aniline leather, pure-wool floor mats and selected natural woods complete the material palette. Each contributes its own texture and character to a cabin designed to reward closer attention. A private lounge, composed around its occupants: Traditional Chinese architecture informs the organisation of the interior. Axial symmetry creates a sense of balance, with principal elements arranged along a central line extending from the front display to the rear executive console. The four-seat layout gives each occupant a clearly defined personal space. Rear passengers can access key functions through the central console, while a single touch folds the front passenger seat to open the view for the rear executive passenger. Rear accommodation provides 354 mm of knee room and 1,209 mm of legroom, together with generous shoulder, elbow and hip room. A pair of aviation-style zero-gravity seats supports a deeply relaxed seating position. Each features a mechanical massage system with four ball-shaped massage heads, designed to deliver a stronger, deeper massage. A one-touch relaxation mode coordinates seating, lighting, sound and fragrance. The seats recline, leg rests rise, sun blinds close and ambient lighting softens, while massage functions work across several areas of the body. These elements create a carefully orchestrated environment for rest. A 39-speaker Dynaudio Platinum Evidence sound system brings an additional dimension to the cabin. Its tweeters rotate and rise when the vehicle starts, adding a distinctive movement to the welcome sequence. A powered 21.4-inch overhead screen supports entertainment and screen sharing for conference calls. Front and rear refrigerators provide further convenience, with the 5.5-litre rear unit offering independently controlled storage with cooling and warming functions. A 532-litre luggage compartment accommodates the needs of both business and leisure travel. The engineering behind the confidence: ALTIOR brings YANGWANG's technological capabilities together around the experience of its occupants. Precision control, ride comfort and protective capabilities give practical meaning to its higher expression of power. The e4 Platform uses four independently controlled motors to manage the direction and magnitude of torque at each wheel. The system adjusts driving force more than 100 times per second, allowing precise distribution of power as conditions change. This capability supports vehicle stability in demanding situations, including a high-speed tyre blowout. ALTIOR also incorporates emergency flotation capability, designed to provide additional support if the vehicle accidentally enters water. Tank-turn capability offers an additional manoeuvring function, extending the possibilities for controlling a vehicle of ALTIOR's size. The next-generation DiSus fully active body control system works with e4 to manage movement across six degrees of freedom. By reading the road ahead and adjusting the suspension in real time, it helps reduce disturbances from the road surface while controlling body movement through corners. For occupants, these technologies contribute to a more composed journey: fewer interruptions from surface irregularities, reduced side-to-side movement and a greater sense of comfort. ALTIOR features the God's Eye A assisted-driving system, supported by BYD's in-house algorithms, including parking-space-to-parking-space navigation assistance, motorway and expressway navigation assistance, urban navigation assistance and parking assistance. The Second-Generation Blade Battery provides an all-electric range of more than 1,000 km on the CLTC combined cycle. FLASH Charging adds further convenience to electric travel. Additional technical details and charging specifications will be announced separately. The extraordinary becomes personal: ALTIOR will be offered in Executive and Bespoke editions, creating distinct expressions of its design and character. The first themed Bespoke Edition, Shanhe Dingyun, takes inspiration from the imagery of mountains and rivers held within a ding. Its brown and gold exterior palette evokes the grandeur of the landscape, while its jade-inspired interior treatment reflects the refinement of a carefully crafted object. The composition brings together colour, materials and cultural references in a cohesive expression of individual taste. Produced in a limited run, Shanhe Dingyun is intended for collectors who appreciate the relationship between design, craftsmanship and cultural meaning. Through these editions, ALTIOR explores how an exceptional vehicle can become a personal expression of its owner's sensibility. Luxury in every fibre. Power in its soul. ALTIOR brings together Chinese cultural heritage, exceptional craftsmanship and advanced engineering in one complete vision of ultra-luxury. Its power is expressed through its presence, its capabilities and the confidence it offers. Its luxury is revealed through the care devoted to every surface, every interaction and every moment within. YANGWANG ALTIOR. A higher expression of power. About Al-Futtaim: Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim's work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions. Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world's most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more. With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim's approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow. Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet. About YANGWANG: Launched in November 2022, YANGWANG stands as BYD's flagship luxury new-energy vehicle (NEV) brand. It represents BYD's pioneering spirit of exploration, ground-breaking automotive technology, and cutting-edge design, crafting premium NEVs that transcend what customers once deemed achievable. About BYD: BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1994 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From power acquisition and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 100 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world. About BYD Auto: Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, the DM-i and DM-p hybrid technology, the e-Platform 3.0, the CTB and iTAC technologies, the DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, the XUANJI Architecture, and the Super e-Platform. The company is the world's first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fuelled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 12 years in a row.