Ayush Mhatre Not A Tradable Option As He's CSK's Next Big Thing: Abhinav Mukund

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Former India batter Abhinav Mukund believes five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should not even consider trading away young batter Ayush Mhatre, saying he's the 'next big thing' for the franchise.

He also suggested that the five-time champions explore a trade for Urvil Patel ahead of the November 17 retention deadline for IPL 2027, before the auction happens on December 16 in Goa. Mhatre, who led India to this year's U19 World Cup triumph, has undergone surgery for his right hamstring injury after suffering a tear on his return to action in the Ranji Trophy last month.

Mhatre is likely to remain on the sidelines for two to three months. Incidentally, Mhatre suffered a left hamstring tear while turning out for CSK in this year's IPL and was ruled out of the competition.“I feel there is an opportunity for CSK to trade a player like Urvil Patel. CSK already have the likes of Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis and Sarfaraz Khan in their squad, and if all of these batters are fit, then Urvil sadly doesn't find a place in the side.

“So, if CSK are investing in all of the above batters as their future, then they should trade Urvil Patel. He is someone who will benefit a team which needs top-order firepower and a wicketkeeper, and that could work very well. Ayush Mhatre is not a tradable option. He's the next big thing for CSK, bats at number three, opens the batting, and gives them an explosive start.

“Right now, they have too many top-order batters. Everyone wants to bat in the top four, and that is a problem. So why not release Urvil and keep Sarfaraz as your backup? It would give CSK a more settled squad and give Urvil the game time he deserves,” Mukund said on JioStar.

CSK have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and there has been speculation over whether they could part ways with batting all-rounder Shivam Dube. Mukund, however, was firm that the left-handed batter, known to be a spin hitter, should stay in the team.

“There is a lot of trade talk about Shivam Dube, but I personally would keep him because I feel there is a need for a player of his skillset in this CSK team. He was a key player in their success in 2023 as well and he gives CSK a rare balance of a left-handed batter in the middle order who can take down spin, and on top of that, he can bowl a few overs of medium pace when needed.

“On slow, turning tracks at Chepauk, his bowling becomes even more useful because he hits the deck and gets the ball to grip. He is also a proven performer in pressure situations, and you need players like him in the squad.

“In case the Impact Player rule goes away, then his role in the side will become even more important. If CSK let him go, they will struggle to find a like-for-like replacement at the auction. So, Shivam Dube should stay and for me, keeping him is a no-brainer,” he added.