Expand” Launches to Help Global Businesses Enter Saudi Arabia Amid Rising Foreign Investment
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia -10 October 2026 :As Saudi Arabia strengthens its position as a global investment destination under Vision 2030, Expand aims to simplify market entry and business growth for international companies seeking opportunities in the Kingdom.
The firm provides market-entry and business development solutions, helping foreign businesses navigate the Saudi market, establish strategic partnerships, and build a sustainable local presence.
“Entering a new market is not just about establishing a company. It’s about understanding the business culture, building the right relationships, and having the right people on the ground. At Expand, we want to be that local partner, helping international businesses turn opportunities into long-term success,” said Talal Al Hammad, Managing Partner at Expand.
The firm's core services include Soft Landing Solutions, helping international businesses establish operations and navigate the Saudi business environment; Endorsement Letter Support, assisting entrepreneurs and investors in meeting the requirements for entering the Saudi market and establishing their businesses; and PR & Communications, helping international companies effectively engage with local audiences and navigate Saudi business culture.
Unlike traditional company formation providers, Expand positions itself as a long-term growth partner, combining local expertise, executive support, and access to business networks.
With foreign investment continuing to grow, Expand seeks to bridge the gap between international ambitions and local market opportunities.
Website:
The firm provides market-entry and business development solutions, helping foreign businesses navigate the Saudi market, establish strategic partnerships, and build a sustainable local presence.
“Entering a new market is not just about establishing a company. It’s about understanding the business culture, building the right relationships, and having the right people on the ground. At Expand, we want to be that local partner, helping international businesses turn opportunities into long-term success,” said Talal Al Hammad, Managing Partner at Expand.
The firm's core services include Soft Landing Solutions, helping international businesses establish operations and navigate the Saudi business environment; Endorsement Letter Support, assisting entrepreneurs and investors in meeting the requirements for entering the Saudi market and establishing their businesses; and PR & Communications, helping international companies effectively engage with local audiences and navigate Saudi business culture.
Unlike traditional company formation providers, Expand positions itself as a long-term growth partner, combining local expertise, executive support, and access to business networks.
With foreign investment continuing to grow, Expand seeks to bridge the gap between international ambitions and local market opportunities.
Website:
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