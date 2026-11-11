New Research on Botox and Mood Draws Attention from Dubai Dermatologist Dr. Ahmad Othman
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Derma One Medical Center highlights emerging findings from eight clinical trials and explains why preserving natural facial expressions remains important in aesthetic medicine.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — At Derma One Medical Center () in Dubai, Dermatologist and Medical Director Dr. Ahmad Othman is highlighting an important principle in modern aesthetic medicine: successful Botox treatment should help patients look refreshed while preserving the facial expressions that make them recognisably themselves.
With 18 years of experience in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, Dr. Othman believes that reducing every visible wrinkle is not necessarily the same as achieving a satisfying, natural-looking result. Careful assessment of facial anatomy, muscle movement, treatment goals and injection placement is central to his approach.
“To me, beauty is not about removing every sign of movement or age. It is about finding a balance that allows someone to look better without losing what makes their face uniquely theirs,” said Dr. Ahmad Othman, Dermatologist and Medical Director of Derma One.
Botulinum toxin injections are commonly used in aesthetic medicine to soften dynamic expression lines, including frown lines and forehead wrinkles. Dr. Othman notes that excessive or poorly planned muscle relaxation can leave the face looking unusually rigid or affect the natural position of the eyebrows and eyelids. In his view, individualised treatment should prioritise proportion, expression and realistic expectations rather than a uniformly frozen appearance.
His perspective also comes as researchers continue to examine the relationship between facial muscle activity and emotional experience. A 2026 systematic review and meta-analysis of eight randomised trials involving 636 participants reported an association between facial botulinum toxin injections and reduced depressive symptoms in the studied populations. The findings have generated scientific interest in the facial-feedback hypothesis, which explores whether facial expressions may influence, as well as reflect, emotion.
However, the research remains an evolving field. Botox is not an approved treatment for depression, and cosmetic injections should not be represented as a substitute for appropriate mental-health assessment or care. Results from psychiatric research should not be assumed to apply to every aesthetic patient.
At Derma One, Dr. Othman emphasises consultation and informed decision-making. Treatment planning considers the patient’s expectations, natural facial movement and whether an intervention is appropriate at all. “It is not just about how much we inject. It is about knowing why, where, and when” he added.
The clinic’s message is straightforward: natural-looking Botox treatment is not simply about using less product, but about applying medical judgement to soften selected lines while respecting the individual’s facial identity.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — At Derma One Medical Center () in Dubai, Dermatologist and Medical Director Dr. Ahmad Othman is highlighting an important principle in modern aesthetic medicine: successful Botox treatment should help patients look refreshed while preserving the facial expressions that make them recognisably themselves.
With 18 years of experience in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, Dr. Othman believes that reducing every visible wrinkle is not necessarily the same as achieving a satisfying, natural-looking result. Careful assessment of facial anatomy, muscle movement, treatment goals and injection placement is central to his approach.
“To me, beauty is not about removing every sign of movement or age. It is about finding a balance that allows someone to look better without losing what makes their face uniquely theirs,” said Dr. Ahmad Othman, Dermatologist and Medical Director of Derma One.
Botulinum toxin injections are commonly used in aesthetic medicine to soften dynamic expression lines, including frown lines and forehead wrinkles. Dr. Othman notes that excessive or poorly planned muscle relaxation can leave the face looking unusually rigid or affect the natural position of the eyebrows and eyelids. In his view, individualised treatment should prioritise proportion, expression and realistic expectations rather than a uniformly frozen appearance.
His perspective also comes as researchers continue to examine the relationship between facial muscle activity and emotional experience. A 2026 systematic review and meta-analysis of eight randomised trials involving 636 participants reported an association between facial botulinum toxin injections and reduced depressive symptoms in the studied populations. The findings have generated scientific interest in the facial-feedback hypothesis, which explores whether facial expressions may influence, as well as reflect, emotion.
However, the research remains an evolving field. Botox is not an approved treatment for depression, and cosmetic injections should not be represented as a substitute for appropriate mental-health assessment or care. Results from psychiatric research should not be assumed to apply to every aesthetic patient.
At Derma One, Dr. Othman emphasises consultation and informed decision-making. Treatment planning considers the patient’s expectations, natural facial movement and whether an intervention is appropriate at all. “It is not just about how much we inject. It is about knowing why, where, and when” he added.
The clinic’s message is straightforward: natural-looking Botox treatment is not simply about using less product, but about applying medical judgement to soften selected lines while respecting the individual’s facial identity.
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